Dodds comes from Virgin Media O2, where he served as chief operating officer of the company for the past two years and, before that, as chief executive officer and marketing director.

He has also held executive roles at Callaway Golf and Honda, and currently serves on the board of directors of the disability equality organization, The Valuable 500.

“I am thrilled to take on the role of CEO of Formula E – he said – My passion for cars, sports and entertainment makes me incredibly excited about this opportunity”.

“Formula E is a unique platform that blends cutting-edge technology with the world’s most sustainable sport, offering endless potential for innovation and positive change.”

“There is a world-class group of people in Formula E and I am thrilled to lead them into the next chapter, shaping the future of motorsport and redefining what is possible.”

Co-founder and championship chairman, Alejandro Agag, added: “Jeff brings a proven track record of dynamic leadership and impressive skills to Formula E, and the board of directors are eager for him to unleash the full potential of Formula E, at benefit of our fans, team, builders and collaborators.”

It was announced to Formula E staff on Tuesday that Reigle would step down from the position he has held since September 2019, remaining as a consultant until the end of the year and supporting Dodds over the coming months.

“It has been an honor to lead Formula E for the past four years,” said Reigle.

“I was initially drawn to Formula E’s unique position as a sport at the intersection of innovation, sustainability and electric mobility. What I found was much more ambitious: a group of passionate people committed to building a global sport and changing the world.” .

“This mission continues under new leadership and, as someone who has benefited from working with Alejandro, I am happy to support Jeff before he returns to life as an avid Formula E fan.”

The next round of the championship will be held in Jakarta on June 3-4.