Changing of the guard in Formula E: Dodds replaces Reigle

Formula E announces that Jamie Reigle will step down as Chief Executive Officer and will be replaced by Jeff Dodds.

For the past four years, Reigle has led the Championship in partnership with founder and chairman Alejandro Agag, and will now serve as a consultant for the remainder of the season, to ensure a smooth change of leadership. Appointed in 2019, Reigle has led the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship during the pandemic, building a competent and multi-disciplinary team and initiating a number of initiatives which have allowed Formula E to maintain its central position in the motorsport landscape.

During his tenure, Reigle oversaw the introduction of a new racing format which proved highly popular with fans, teams and partners; the launch of the car GEN3 and the implementation of technical, commercial and financial regulations that strengthen the business model of Formula E teams and constructors. The Formula E Board of Directors is also pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Dodds as the new CEO, effective June 5th. The new Chief Executive will lead the next phase of Formula E’s growth as the first electric world championship and pioneer of zero-emission motorsport.

Who is Jeff Dodds

Dodds has a proven track record of managing dynamic media companies. For the past two years, he held the role of Chief Operating Officer at Virgin Media O2 and previously held senior positions at Virgin Media such as COO, Managing Director and Chief Marketing Officer. He also held the position of CEO of Tele2 (Netherlands) for two years. The new Chief Executive held executive roles at Callaway Golf and Honda, and now sits on the Board of Directors of the disability equality organization, The Valuable 500, and is a non-executive director of the Education, Housing and Education Department. community.

Agag’s words

Formula E founder and president Alejandro Agag said: “I am pleased to welcome Jeff Dodds as Chief Executive Officer in view of a new and exciting phase for Formula E, starting off the success of Season 9. Jeff brings a proven track record of managing companies to Formula E. The Board of Directors looks forward to it unlocking the full potential of Formula E, for the benefit of our fans, teams, manufacturers, partners and stakeholders. I would like to thank Jamie for the work he has done over the past four years and I am happy that he will stay with us for the rest of the season. It was very nice to collaborate with Jamie. It was a pleasure working with him and I look forward to working with him again one day”.

Dodds’ words

“I am thrilled to take on the role of Chief Executive Officer of Formula EDodds added. “My passion for cars, sports and entertainment makes me incredibly excited about this opportunity. Formula E is a unique platform that combines cutting-edge technology with the world’s most sustainable sport, offering endless potential for innovation and positive change. There is a world-class team in Formula E and I am proud to lead the next chapter, shaping the future of motorsport.”.

Reigle’s words

“It has been an honor to lead Formula E for the past four years. I was initially drawn to Formula E’s unique position as an innovative and sustainable sporting event. What I found was a much more ambitious and humble context: a group of passionate people committed to building a global sport and changing the world. This mission will continue under new leadership and, as someone who has been able to collaborate with Alejandro, I am happy to support Jeff before returning to follow the League as a fan”, this is Reigle’s comment.