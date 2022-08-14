Short but intense and, above all, full of successes. It is Mercedes ‘adventure in Formula E, which ended today in the second and final round of Seoul in which its driver Stoffel Vandoorne won the World Drivers’ title and the German manufacturer took the Team title for the second consecutive year.

Three seasons in which the House of the three-pointed star has collected victories on all levels, as regards the category dedicated to fully electric single-seaters. Having entered FIA Formula E in 2019/2020, the first season was certainly an adaptation, but the first stage success immediately arrived thanks to Stoffel Vandoorne at the Berlin E-Prix.

Last year, however, there was the first Drivers title. This is the one brought home by Nyck De Vries, the current third Mercedes driver in Formula 1, not to mention the first of the two Team titles brought home.

This year here is the title captured by Stoffel Vandoorne, seasoned by that Team that puts an end to Mercedes’ presence in Formula E after just three seasons, but three years of domination which – according to the top floors of the team – give further prestige to the name of Mercedes in motorsport.

Mercedes team principal Ian James spoke at the end of the season that ended in Seoul this weekend stating that the results achieved by the team went well beyond all expectations.

“First of all, huge congratulations to Stoffel. The consistency of performance shown throughout the current year has been simply exceptional. But Nyck (De Vries) has also played a fundamental role in guaranteeing the team the World Team”.

“I remember that 4 years ago, when the board of directors of Mercedes-Benz and Toto Wolff decided to participate in this series, we didn’t know how it would end, but we knew we would give our all.”

“At the same time we knew how competitive this World Cup could be. Being sitting here, after having achieved the successes we have achieved, I believe goes beyond our wildest dreams.”

Next year the Mercedes Formula E team will switch to McLaren, as the British firm bought the team with the support of Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund through the Neom program for smart cities.

James said the core of the team, aside from the involvement of Mercedes and their drivers, will remain the same. But he was also keen to point out that before taking on a new name, the team helped make the history of the Mercedes team in motorsport.

“The team will remain practically intact with the arrival of McLaren. And that is what we were looking for. That is stability and consistency to continue the momentum we have built. But today it is about Mercedes EQ, the journey we have taken, enriching the already rich heritage of the House which now dates back 125 years “.

“I am very proud, on behalf of the team, to have been able to do our part. This is what we will focus on for some time to come,” concluded Ian James.