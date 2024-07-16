By Carlo Platella

There could not have been a better epilogue to the rivalry between the two leading manufacturers of the first two years of Gen3. On the eve of the final double round, 12 points separate Nick Cassidy, Mitch Evans and Pascal Wehrlein, without even excluding Antonio Felix Da Costa from the fight, 33 points away from the top. In the team standings, Jaguar leads with a 37-point advantage, while the manufacturers’ cup sees Porsche in the lead by 19 points over its rival. The triple duel will be resolved in the English capital, on one of the most atypical circuits on the calendar where qualification will once again become decisive.

The track

With its 2080 metres of length, part of which in the suggestive indoor section, the ExCeL circuit presents features far from the latest tracks encountered on the calendar. Between Misano, Shanghai and Portland, the second part of the season was dominated by permanent high-speed circuits, characterised by long-radius curves and long distances, where energy efficiency in the race was what counted above all. Characteristics that on paper met the qualities of Porsche, which however still had to deal with an excellent Jaguar.

The tortuous British track is the polar opposite of the previous ones, dominated by narrow hairpin bends and 90° bends with low speed, where the reactivity in changing direction emerges over stability. The layout appears more in line with the Jaguar packagewhich for years has demonstrated excellent traction in low-speed acceleration, as well as good absorption of kerbs and bumps.

Jaguar’s Mitch Evans and Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein battle it out for victory in Formula E’s Shanghai E-Prix

On the other hand, the ExCeL facility is the least expensive on the calendar in terms of consumption, so much so that in 2023 the organizers assigned 0.36 and 0.38 kWh/km of usable energy per kilometer, against the seasonal average of 0.41 kWh/km. In England, the need to manage battery charging is almost minimal, with drivers able to push flat out right from the start, further complicating overtaking maneuvers on the narrow London track. Qualification becomes potentially decisive againinstilling confidence in Porsche and Pascal Wehrlein, who have already achieved three pole positions since the start of the season.

Gregarious and outsiders

As always happens in a title-deciding event, the other cars on the track will be a variable not to be underestimated. The ability of the official Porsche and Jaguar teams to collaborate with satellite teamsrespectively Andretti and Envision Racing. The synergy will be necessary not only in view of possible team orders on the track or for the conquest of the constructors’ cup, but above all for achieving the optimal set up. Without any conflict of interest, collaborating from the free practices and exchanging data will be invaluable for optimizing the set-up, as well as the strategies for exploiting the tires.

Last but not least, there are third wheelThe Nissan-Oliver Rowland duo are among the best qualifiers on the grid, arriving at the London weekend with excellent prospects of making a good impression. The same can be said for DSthat with Jean-Eric Vergne boasts 3 pole positions in the active since the beginning of the year, equal to Wehrlein. In London, the golden single-seaters of Stellantis could find themselves in the middle of the fight for the title, but without any fear, aiming instead to conquer the coveted victory at the last possible appointment.