For the first time in South Korea, the electric category decides its eighth winner: the Belgian, formerly of McLaren, has 36 points ahead of Evans and 41 over Mortara. It runs on Saturday and Sunday at 9 in the morning in the Olympic park of the 1988 Games. Live on Sky Sport 1 and free on Italia 1

Mario Salvini





@

chepalleblog

Everything is decided between Saturday and Sunday. And if last year at the last act in Berlin anything could have happened, because the arithmetic guaranteed the possibility (for some purely theoretical, of course) to win the championship to 18 drivers, that is 75% of the grid, this is year everything seems much more defined. With a paradox in its own way crazy, yet another bizarre of a championship that certainly never bores. It is racing, for the first time in history, in Seoul, and Stoffel Vandoorne arrives with 36 points ahead of Mitch Evans and 41 over Edoardo Mortara. On the table, with two races, two qualifying and two fastest laps there is a maximum of 58 points. A cataclysm must happen in Vandoorne to be overrun. And therefore the bizarre alluded to is that Mercedes is about to win the second title in a row, after last year’s one with its other driver, Nyck deVries. He has everything to win and then he will certainly go away: this is his last weekend in Formula E. See also Liga MX Femenil: the best of the third day of the 2022 Opening

Vandoorne very solid – And if last year, given the crowding of title contenders, deVries’ success was also a little lucky (two wins, two second places, only six points in the whole championship …), this year Vandoorne’s leadership certainly has more solid foundations. Because it is true that he has only one victory (in Monte Carlo), but with 7 podiums, plus two quarters and a fifth place. In 14 races he scored points 13 times (and in Mexico, the only zero, he was 11th). And we know that regularity, very difficult to build in this crazy championship, is decisive.

clearer hierarchies – Certainly the change in the qualifying format had its weight in this stabilization of results and in the creation of a clearer hierarchy. Last year, with the best in the standings systematically penalized by getting on the track first, with the slowest track, therefore almost always forced to start from the center if not from the back of the grid, everything was mixed up every time. This year Vandoorne, Evans, Mortara and Vergne have established a clearer order. With the Belgian of the Mercedes most constant and concrete of all. See also Salihamidžić (Bayern) today in Turin to snatch De Ligt from Juve

Goodbye Michelin – In Seoul it will also be goodbye for these gen2 cars, open wheels will return next year. And it will be the last time for Michelin tires, meaning that the handover will be right there, since in 2023 the tires will be Korean, from Hankook.

Come on Giovi – Curiosity also for Antonio Giovinazzi who certainly did not happen to be in the best of the teams (to understand: his Dragon Penske has half a dozen engineers against thirty of the richest teams) and certainly struggled so much to adapt to a new guide and completely different. But London in recent releases had managed to assert itself, before being footed by technical trouble. It would be nice to see him protagonist in the last two rounds of the season.

The circuit – We are racing in a completely new circuit for everyone, then. It is 2,681 meters long, with 22 curves inside the Olympic park, that of the Games in 1988. With one thing in common with the Hermanos Rodriguez of Mexico City, that is a passage under the stands of the baseball stadium. Then the cars pass through the middle of the Olympic Stadium (70,000 seats). At 5.30 pm on Friday in Seoul, 10.30 am Italian time, there will be the shakedown. Then the program of the grand finale is this (with Italian times). See also Pozzovivo, here is the Intermarché slope to end with a flourish

4.40: Race 1 qualifications on Sky Sport Action and Sportmediaset.it 9.00: Race 1: Sky Sport Uno, Mediaset Italia 1 and Sportmediaset.it

4.40: Qualifying for Race 2 Sky Sport Action and Sportmediaset.it

9 am: Race 2 Sky Sport Uno, Mediaset Italia 1 and Sportmediaset.it