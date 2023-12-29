By Carlo Platella

Formula E is the championship that places the emphasis more than any other on energy management, an aspect around which the drivers' strategies and driving styles revolve. In the constant search for perfection, the teams continually update their Energy Management Software, a tool often cited in the statements of pilots and engineers, but never explored in detail. Energy management hides a world of great charm and technical contentwhose knowledge is precious in order to fully appreciate the dynamics of the championship.

Energy management

Before each E-Prix, the FIA ​​establishes the energy available in the battery, usually between 35 and 40 kWh. However, this is never enough on its own to complete the race distance, but 40-50% of the total comes from recharged energy braking from the two generators. Even so, however, the drivers cannot afford to push hard from the start to the checkered flag, but are continually called upon to save and recover energy. This doesn't mean you drive slowly in Formula E. On the contrary, bringing as much speed as possible into the corners is fundamental, both for lap time and to waste less energy in the subsequent acceleration phase.

Where management is most effective is at the end of the straight, where at high speeds the resistance to overcome is higher, which is why the energy consumed or saved is also greater. Between one bend and another, therefore, you need to calibrate how long to accelerate, how soon to lift your foot and let the car slide, when to start recharging energy from the generators and when to finally press down on the brake pedal. The duration of each phase varies depending on the points of the route and is calculated and suggested by the Energy Management Software.

The variables in the race

Regardless of whether it is long or short, on each straight the software guides the driver, indicating when to release the accelerator, how long to regenerate and when to brake. Communication can take place in various ways, using the written on the display of the steering wheel, of indicator lights and even of audio signals issued directly into the helmet. Furthermore, the management strategy is not constant for all laps. For example, if there were 50 kWh of energy and 25 rounds to complete, the algorithm does not simply carry out a division and prepare 2 kWh for each pass. This is because depending on the phases of the competition, different limitations arise, in the face of which the qualities of a competitive software emerge.

The Energy Management Software adapts the management strategy depending on whether you are at the start, middle or end of the race, whether the Safety Car has just returned and from next year also near the pit stops. In the various phases, in fact, temperatures and efficiencies in general change of the powertrain components, above all the batteries. It should also be considered that the pace is never constant, since in the first and last laps you tend to push more, while in the central part of the race the pace is usually more conservative. The software must therefore be able to read the race, predict possible scenarios and react to what happens in real time.

The human factor

The importance of the pilot in energy management lies in effectively interpreting the indications provided by the software, without limiting himself to following them to the letter. In fact, it is up to the pilot to decide how to use the energy differently from what is suggested, for example to defend the position or attack those in front. Paradoxically, it should be considered that if everyone followed the optimal strategy at the same pace, the finishing order would be the same as the starting order. However, each attack or defense maneuver implies that you remain on the accelerator longer and that the regeneration phase is shortened. There are therefore excessive energy consumptions, to which the software must be able to react in real time, continuously adapting the calculations and subsequent indications.

The information provided by the Energy Management Software may suggest a conflict with article 20.1 of the sporting regulations, which states that “the driver must drive the car alone and without help”. However, the rule continues to be respected, since the software acts in total autonomy. In Formula E, in fact, real-time telemetry is prohibited, so much so that the garage does not know the remaining battery charge. Conversely, it is the driver who has to communicate the status of the car to the team, interpret the indications provided by the car and decide whether he can afford an attack or defense manoeuvre. Once again, the world of Energy Management Software demonstrates how Formula E is not a simple Formula 1 in an electric version, but something completely different and with its own identity.