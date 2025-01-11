ABB FIA Formula E 2025 will start this Saturday in Mexico City, and Jaguar TCS Racing is committed to digital twins, virtual representations of physical objects or systems, which are used to simulate, analyze and optimize the performance of these systems in the real world .

This virtual representation allows engineers, scientists and designers to explore, simulate and optimize various aspects without having to intervene directly in the physical object. In the era of digitalization and artificial intelligence, They are being used in a wide range of industries, from manufacturing and logistics to medicine and smart city management.. These virtual replicas enable greater efficiency in design and production, while reducing costs and development time. Additionally, they are a valuable tool for monitoring and predicting failures in complex systems, facilitating informed decision making and the implementation of proactive maintenance strategies.

Digital twins will become commonplace in business and society by 2035. That is what the Digital Twindexprepared by TCS Futuristsin a study carried out with the Delphi technique, to reduce bias and reach a consensus around both quantitative and qualitative questions, and in which scientists, futurists and experts in the field participated. They were asked to rate how soon widespread adoption of digital twins would occur across industries and society at large and answer open-ended questions about the impact and risk of digital twin technologies. He Digital Twindex illustrates why digital twins are becoming increasingly interesting.

According to the study, the 90% of respondents believes that digital twins will be widely adopted in the health care over the next six years to create personalized treatment plans, predict health outcomes, manage chronic diseases and accelerate drug development. 53% of those surveyed foresees the adoption of digital twins in mobility in the next three years to improve vehicle performance, optimize traffic patterns and improve AV safety.

Digital twins: virtual replicas of physical objects to simulate, predict and improve real-world activities Digital twins will revolutionize homes, workplaces, communities, and even healthcare in the coming years. These are the latest findings from TCS Futurists.

“Although this technology is incipient, it is already a standard for all of us. The issue is how I feed the digital twin. How do I send more data, without having to have the pilots running. Our mathematical model does multiple simulations without the need for pilots to make these adjustments,” said Sol Besprosvan, Manufacturing Industry Leader for Latin America at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), in an interview with WIRED en Español.

Use of Digital Twins in Jaguar TCS Racing

1.⁠ ⁠Real-time simulation:

The digital twins allow Jaguar TCS Racing engineers and team to simulate various scenarios during races, taking into account variables such as track conditions, car behavior and battery performance. This allows them to optimize racing strategies in real time, adjusting parameters such as speed, energy consumption and temperature management of car components.

2.⁠ Predictive analysis: