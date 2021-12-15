The diaspora of leading manufacturers of which Formula E has recently been a victim – read the abandonment of BMW, Audi and Mercedes – necessarily forces the FIA ​​to run for cover to safeguard what, on paper, should have been the first. choice for anyone wishing to commit to the creation of a fully electric single-seater.

Starting from 1 October 2022, therefore in correspondence with the start of Season 9 of the championship, an iron budget cap will be established for the contenders, along the lines of what is already happening in Formula 1.

The trend of the economic trap will be twofold and parallel: one relating to the teams and one for the constructors. In the first case, a ceiling has been set at 13 million euros per year per season – from which existing contracts are excluded – which will become 15 million euros per season starting from 2024 in which they will be included, in addition to all costs incurred. and sustainable, even the engagements of the pilots.

Oliver Rowland, Mahindra Racing, Mahindra M7Electro Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

As regards the manufacturers, on the other hand, a spending limit has been set at 25 million euros per two-year period starting from 2022, which includes research and development costs in addition to the already existing supply services to support the teams.

“I have to say thanks to the FIA, which has worked closely with the organizers of the championship for months and months,” says Frederic Bertrand, Formula E & Innovative Sport Activities Department Director FIA. “The results meet all the expectations that the parties had set themselves, also offering a long-term vision of the category”.

Alexander Sims, Mahindra Racing, Mahindra M7Electro Photo by: Andreas Beil

“The adoption of these measures in Formula E makes it possible to attract a greater number of investors and interested teams, proving to be the ideal scenario for showcasing electric technology, going hand in hand to guaranteeing cutting-edge research levels”.

Equally, Jamie Reigle, CEO of Formula E is in the same opinion. “In the last 18 months we have worked closely with the FIA ​​and all the parties involved in the competition in Formula E, building a solid foundation for sustainability in the medium to long term. of the category “.

“The new financial regulations go hand in hand with our idea of ​​attracting new manufacturers to the electric category. The push towards new electric road cars offers Formula E the ideal stage to promote its Gen3 ”.