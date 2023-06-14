Formula E moves forward and looks to the future, in particular to the next generation of single-seaters which will debut in 2026. Continuing the tradition of the category, the manufacturers will build the entire powertrain, including the electric motor, inverter, transmission, differential, rear suspension and cooling system. Chassis, aerodynamics and batteries, on the other hand, will be the responsibility of standard suppliers, for whose selection the FIA ​​has already published the notice of competition.

Four-wheel drive: here we are

Also in 2026 the electric single-seaters will mount an electric motor generator on the front axle. However, there will be two big differences with the current Gen3. The first will be the possibility of exploiting the front engine also during acceleration and not only when braking, by converting the Formula E cars into 4×4 cars. To this will be added the concession for the builders of sdevelop your front engine freely, while currently this is subject to the standard supply. However, it is not yet clear if the front and rear powertrains will have to be identical in specifications or if the manufacturers will be able to differentiate them between the two axles.

Race mode

The maximum power in qualifying will go from 350 to 600 kW, the equivalent of a leap from 475 to 815 horsepower, while the regeneration under braking will be limited to 700 kW, divided into 350 kW between the two engines. On the other hand, the issue regarding power in the race is more complex, given that the call for tenders anticipates different tender methods. The document follows the recent words of outgoing CEO Jamie Reigle, who anticipated the introduction of different competition formatsalso with the aim of diversifying the two E-Prix held in the same city.

There will be three race modes envisaged from 2026. In the first format, the same power will be maintained as the current cars, with 300 kW – 410 horsepower – used in an aerodynamic low-download configuration. We then move on to E-Prix held in a low load configuration and 600 kW, finally arriving at races with 600 kW, a high load configuration and no energy savings. This last definition suggests the concept of a sprint race, not so much in terms of distance, as in the intensity of a race without sparing the vehicle. Since there is no longer the need to brake to regenerate the battery, the high-load configuration will be necessary to increase the power of the wake effect and allow overtaking.

Aerodynamics

In the announcement of the competition it is learned that the transition from the low to the high load configuration can be implemented in two ways. It will be up to the supplier to choose whether to offer adjustable aerodynamics or rather two different kits, in the wake of what Dallara did with the IndyCars in the jump between the ovals and the road ones. The downforce coefficient – ​​Cz*S – will go up compared to the Gen3. The tender for the current single-seaters required a coefficient between 1.2 and 2, while the Gen4s will have to reach the value of 2 in low-load configuration and 3 in high-load configuration.

As for the Cx*S instead – aerodynamic resistance coefficient – ​​it will be 0.6, marking a slight decrease compared to the 0.65-0.75 of the Gen3. Interestingly, with the growing importance of aerodynamics, organizers are starting to worry about close pursuit difficulty. In fact, the tender notice specifies that each car must not lose more than 5% of its load at a distance of 20 meters from those in front of it and no more than 15% at 10 metres. This too moves with a view to facilitating overtaking in those races in which energy savings will be minimal.

Drums

Contrary to what was initially discussed, the battery will continue to be subject to the standard supply. The Gen4 will mount heavier and bulkier batteries around 340 kg and 265 liters, while the maximum nominal voltage will remain 1000 Volts. The net capacity of the battery will grow again reaching 55 kWh, against the 51 kWh of the Gen3. The single-seaters will also be prepared for the quick charge pit stops to 700 kW for 30 seconds, during which it will be possible to recharge up to an additional 5 kWh. Finally, the battery will have to find its place in a single safety cell integrated with the frame.

Weight and size

With the enlargement of the battery, the weight of the single-seaters will also increase, going from 854 to 930 kg with driver included. With the arrival of four-wheel drive, the weight distribution will be shifted more towards the front, with a balance of up to 49% on the front against the current 44%. Thanks to the greater power, the power-to-weight ratio will reach 0.88 hp/kg, placing from this point of view the Formula E a step above the Formula 2, stopped at 0.82 hp/kg. The same parameter marks a 50% increase compared to the 0.56 cv/kg of Gen3 and even greater if we take the 0.38 cv/kg of Gen2. Finally, the single-seaters will only partially lose their typical compactness, with the track going from 1707 to 1800 mm, while the length will remain at 5000 mm.

The organizers gave up early on the idea of ​​a single-seater without rear brake discs, including them in their tender. Wheels, on the other hand, will be able to stay 18 inches in diameter or even grow to 20 inches. The specifications for the tires remain unknown, the tender for which has yet to be published, but given the growing power and the need for grip, switching to slick tires would be natural. Finally, the Gen4s will be equipped with an electric power steering, to cope with the aerodynamic load and in general at higher speeds. Overall the organizers are looking for increasing performance and new racing formats for the category, in an attempt to continue the growth of Formula E and improve its credibility in the eyes of the traditional public.

Gen3 Jan 4 Traction Rear Whole wheat Aerodynamic configuration Unique Double Load Rating (S*Cz) 1.2/2 2 – 3 (low – high load) Coefficient of resistance (S*Cx) 0.65/0.75 0.6 Tractive power 350kW (476hp) 600kW (815hp) Power of regeneration 600 kW 700 kW Minimum weight (rider included) 854kg 930kg Maximum weight distribution on the front 44% 49% Power-to-weight ratio 0.56 hp/kg 0.88 hp/kg Maximum voltage 1000V 1000V Battery capacity 51 kWh 55 kWh Fast charging Yes Yes Power steering No Electric