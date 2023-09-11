The new generation of electric single-seaters that will debut at the end of 2026 continues to take shape. After the chassis, batteries and front engine, the FIA ​​has now published the competition notice for the tire supplier for the Gen4 era. Formula E will continue to use all weather tyres suitable for both dry and wet surfaces, as has always happened since the birth of the category, thus rejecting the suggestion of slick tyres. However, the requirements listed in the competition notice suggest that Formula E is increasingly interested in tires capable of guaranteeing a higher level of grip.

Slick postponed

Starting from 2026 the tire supplier will have to develop a double product, as stated in consultable document on the Federation portal. In fact, for the first time all weather tires will not have to cover every possible weather scenario, but only the conditions dry and light wet. They will then be joined by “typhoon” tyres, to be fitted only in case of heavy rain.

No entirely slick tire yet, but the Gen4 represents a first step in that direction. All weather tires will retain some grooves to evacuate water from the asphalt, but being developed for light wet conditions it is highly likely that the grooves will be shallower and fewer in number. The next generation of single-seaters should thus be able to count on a wider contact patch on the groundto the advantage of the grip released.

Performance window

In addition to the dual all-weather and extreme wet tyres, the competition notice also specifies the other technical requirements. One of these concerns dimensions, offering a double perspective. In the first scenario we will continue with the 18-inch diameter wheels, already fitted on the second and third generation cars. However, the FIA ​​also opens the door to 20 inch diameter rimsexceeding in size even the components used in Formula 1.

The most important requirements concern the performance window. The tires will have to show “a very low sensitivity to the thermal cycle”, can be summarized as almost zero degradation. Furthermore, the degradation must be linear and progressive, without sudden drops in performance. Finally, FIA requires a wide temperature window and optimal pressures. The objective is to allow the tire to perform at its best for a prolonged period of time, without limiting itself to expressing peak grip in the flying lap in qualifying.

The biggest difficulty will be to develop a product with a fairly large window to reach temperature with 300 kW of power delivered, without overheating when the horsepower rises to 600 kW. In fact, the FIA ​​and Formula E intend to limit the maximum power to different values ​​based on the characteristics of the circuit. Currently, the largest power difference encountered with the Gen3 varies between 300 kW in race configuration and 350 kW in Attack Mode. Current tires highlight limits to this variation, offering limited grip to effectively release the extra power, while also tending to overheat when Attack Mode is activated.

The other requirements

The selection criteria for the next tire supplier are not purely technical. For example, each candidate must receive the FIA ​​3-star certification for environmental sustainability. Tires will also need to be included at least 20% recycled materials, with evidence that all raw materials are processed sustainably throughout the entire production chain. The deadline for candidates to apply is set at 31 October, while the final choice will be communicated on 6 December 2023.