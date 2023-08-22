Formula E sets no limits and for the next generation aims at an even greater technological leap than that achieved with the Gen3. The power and number of electric motors will double on the new generation of cars. A new 350 kW engine will find a place on the front axle, which together with the rear one will bring the total traction power to 600 kW, equal to 805 horsepower downloadable from all four wheels. However, the FIA ​​has made changes to the leaked plans in recent months.

The specifications of the front engine

In the documents published in the spring, it was stated that each manufacturer would personally develop its own front engine, on a par with what is already happening with the rear one. In July, however, the FIA ​​changed its plan, preferring a standard front engine for which the competition announcement has already been drawn up. The selected supplier will have to supply the entire front powertrain, including engine, ECU, wiring, differential and cooling system, for a total weight of 54 kg.

The powertrain will have to be integrated directly into the body, the differential may have limited slip and the maximum engine power will be 350 kW both in traction and braking. Currently, the Gen3 is equipped with a 250 kW front generator, which however can only be used to regenerate energy. The new engine will therefore have to support greater and prolonged powers, like the battery, whose development will therefore be much more demanding.

Double aero package

In the new calls for tenders the request to the chassis supplier to develop a double high- and low-downforce aerodynamic package is confirmed. However, in the reference cycles for the development of batteries and front powertrain, the 600 kW race scenario in high load configuration and without energy saving disappears. In fact, the intention of the organizers is to propose different competition formatsalternating more strategic energy-saving E-Prixes with real sprint events, not so much for the length of the race as for the driving style.

However, the absence of the second scenario from the reference cycles does not necessarily imply that the FIA ​​and Formula E have abandoned their initial plans. In fact, the sole purpose of the competition announcement is to provide the developer companies with the most stringent tender conditions for powertrains and batteries, evidently deeming the “sprint” E-Prix less demanding. Candidates now have all the specifications to proceed with development, with FIA setting date for selection of chassis, battery and powertrain suppliers for next year October 19th.