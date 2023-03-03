In his new role, Gass will assist in the development of the Gen4 regulations, scheduled for the 2026-27 season after the Gen3 package completes its four-year cycle.

A former chief engineer of the Toyota F1 team, he then moved to Lotus in 2010 before joining Audi two years later, becoming their head of motorsport in 2017. Last month he was named Jota’s new team principal for its Porsche LMDh program , a role that will combine with his Formula E activity.

The German will work for Formula E to help shape future regulations for the electric championship and oversee any developments within the technical and sporting working groups.

“As the championship matured, we reached a point where we needed to strengthen the technical and sporting capabilities of the people we have within us,” Formula E championship manager Alberto Longo told Motorsport.com.

“It is a pleasure to have someone like Dieter join the Formula E family, with a fine pedigree with a great background in motorsport, both in technical and sporting roles in Formula 1, as well as in Formula E in the past; she has certainly been the right decision on our part.”

“It is a joint decision with the FIA ​​to look into a position like the one Dieter is now in. We have a technical working group and a sports working group, and Dieter will be the Formula E representative in these groups.

“These two groups report to the FIA ​​and Formula E committee, which Dieter will also be a member of. We are supporting the FIA ​​with another fantastic addition to the team.”

Maximilian Gunther, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore, Sacha Fenestraz, Nissan Formula E Team, Nissan e-4ORCE 04, Nick Cassidy, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6, Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing , Jaguar I-TYPE 6, Jean- Eric Vergne, DS Penske, Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Gass, already involved in Formula E through Audi’s backing of the Abt team, reiterated his role will focus on advising Formula E and the FIA ​​on the future of the championship and acting as an intermediary between Formula E and all other parties. interested in the championship.

He added that the continued development of the league has particularly amazed him and that he is looking forward to contributing to this in the coming seasons.

“I will be working on behalf of the promoter to interact with the FIA ​​and provide advice on the future direction of Formula E,” Gass explained to Motorsport.com.

“A large part of my engagement will be in close contact with all parties involved to understand what their thoughts are. Then we will bring everything together, together with Formula E and the FIA, and hopefully make the best decisions for the future.”

“I think the impressive thing is that there has been continuous development, right from the start. There has never been a stop and things have moved on. In this period I obviously look from the outside, because I haven’t been involved last couple of years, but when you look at the situation, the move to Gen3 and the way the cars look on track, I think this was probably the most impressive step for me in the end.”

“We have already seen some races with the Gen3 and they are all very spectacular. Now I am looking forward to being involved in FE immediately and potentially having the possibility to contribute to the technological development of the championship”.