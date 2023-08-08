Previously, the Dutchman spent four seasons with Envision between 2018 and 2022, during which he achieved two wins and a fourth place as his best result in the drivers’ standings during 2018-2019.

Frijns moved to Abt Cupra this year, but had a difficult season, breaking his wrist in the first round and thus missing four races.

On his return to racing, he only finished in the points on two occasions, with the only pearl being the pole position obtained by surprise in the wet in Berlin.

“I’m really excited to be back with Envision Racing after a year away, it really feels like coming home,” said Frijns, who also became a BMW works driver for the WEC.

Sebastien Buemi, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6, Nick Cassidy, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6 Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

“It will be fantastic to join a championship winning team. Envision Racing has struggled at the top in virtually every season and I am looking forward to the new adventure.”

“We have a great car and the aim is to be competitive, which I’m sure we will, and I’m racing to win the championship.”

Frijns replaces Cassidy, who joined Jaguar ahead of 2024, and will partner Sebastien Buemi, while the team celebrated success by beating Jaguar in the final race of the season in London with Cassidy winning and Buemi sixth .

Sylvain Filippi, Chief Executive Officer of Envision, said: “It is fantastic to have Robin back with the team after a year away. Robin and Sebastien will be very strong and we can’t wait to start season 10.”