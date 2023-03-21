The Dutchman had injured his left wrist after hitting the rear of Norman Nato’s Nissan on the opening lap of the Mexico City E-Prix and was replaced by reserve driver Kelvin van der Linde for the Diriyah double round and for that of Hyderabad.

Van der Linde was also due to race in his home town of Cape Town, but both the Abt cars and those of technical partner Mahindra were forced to retire for safety reasons with rear suspension failure.

After his return to racing with WRT in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship 1000 Miles of Sebring, which netted a sixth place in the LMP2 Class, Frijns will return for Saturday’s race to the site of the former IndyCar race in São Paulo, chasing the first points.

Teammate Nico Muller’s 11th place in Hyderabad is Abt’s best result so far.

Frijns said: “The hand feels good and the Sebring weekend went smoothly, so I’m confident about returning to FE. It’s a crazy feeling to be preparing for a race again with Nico and the whole team – it’s great to be back. The last ones “two months felt like an eternity. I thank the team, the FIA, all the doctors and physios and the entire Formula E paddock, who have been patient with me despite my impatience.”

Robin Frijns, ABT CUPRA Racing, Mahindra M9Electro Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Team boss Thomas Biermaier added: “I am delighted that Robin is back on board and will certainly support us with his experience as the team re-organises after missing Cape Town. The break has been good for the whole team. , everyone was able to take a deep breath and gather new strength.”

Biermaier also paid tribute to Van Der Linde’s contribution as a substitute, with the South African remaining involved in FE in addition to his DTM program with the team.

“At the same time, we sincerely thank Kelvin, who has done an amazing job both on and off the track over the past two months and who will of course continue to be part of the team.”