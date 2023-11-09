Formula E reaches a historic milestone, with the imminent start of the tenth season since its foundation. In just one decade the category has established itself on the international scene, earning the interest of the main manufacturers and acquiring the status of FIA world championship. However, Formula E does not stop, with the organizers’ gaze already turned to tomorrow. FormulaPassion explored the next steps of the electric world together with Eugenio Franzettidirector of DS Performance and one of the most active players in shaping the future of the category.

Technical acceleration

“I’m almost surprised by the level the championship has reached in nine years, given that we still have to play the tenth,” reflects Franzetti. “I think it is interesting to see how from a great idea in a very short time the championship has reached these levels of notoriety, image and positioning compared to other international motorsport disciplines. The organizers intend to give a further acceleration to Formula E which will materialize in the next five years, to bring it to an even higher level”.

The acceleration the DS Performance manager refers to is both figurative and literal. The expansion of the championship will in fact leverage the growing performance of the single-seaters, the focus of the organizers’ attention. “There will be an evolution from a performance point of view”continues Franzetti. “The current car is already equipped with two motors, although it uses both only in regeneration during braking. One day it will also be possible to exploit them in the propulsion phase. This is already it an easy to imagine update. Then we can work on the tires and batteries.”

All-wheel drive will certainly be present on the fourth generation cars, the tender for which provides for a thrust power of 600 kW versus the current 350 kW. As Franzetti underlines, however, the scenario could materialize already with the Gen3 EVO expected in 2025, on which the front engine could also be used in the acceleration phase. On the tire front however, Goodyear is working on a new compound for 2025, while the tender for Gen4 includes less grooved tires starting from Season 13, although not yet entirely slick. There is also room for maneuver to lighten the battery, which is currently oversized compared to the energy actually granted in the race.

Performance at the service of marketing

The increasing performance will not be an end in itself, but rather functional to the expansion of Formula E among the public. The director of DS Performance explains: “From a technical point of view we will work to improve the growth of the cars even further. This is linked to marketing, communication and image. The cars will go faster and will be even more spectacular on the track. This will become a lever of attraction for the public, even for the most skeptical enthusiasts who are more oriented towards traditional motorsport. AND a technical key with an impact on the marketing area”.

More high-performance single-seaters will require circuits with wider escape routes. The migration of Formula E towards permanent racetracks will be a natural consequence according to Franzetti, a transformation that is already underway: “It’s part of the evolution and maturity of the championship. The more the performance of the cars increases, the less manageable some tracks become in terms of safety. We started with an idea [di correre in città] which made and still makes sense. This one though it must not become a brake on performance growth. Performance comes before anything to create an even more entertaining championship that attracts more people.”

“You can get to a compromise between city slopes and permanent ones in which we can unleash the powers of today, but above all those of the future”adds Franzetti. The move away from the cities could work against the presence of the public in the stands, with Formula E which so far has attracted the curiosity of spectators directly at home. However, if you look at the economics of the category, the side effect appears more than acceptable according to the director of DS Performance: “The notoriety of the championship lives on what you can do through television. It’s thanks to them that you can go everywhere. It’s part of the evolution of things. Wanting to grow as an audience, sometimes the television audience is privileged compared to the one you can have in the stands.”

Cost cap and new teams

In order for the performance acceleration to translate into commercial growth, the championship will still have to keep costs under control: “Formula E will be able to create super-performing and faster products, while still maintaining attention to sustainability. With this we are referring to the environmental sustainability of the championship, which will continue to be carbon neutral, but also to the economic one. Remains a category structured with intelligencewith sustainable costs for teams and manufacturers.”

“The cost is reasonable, with a decidedly profitable return on investment for buildersAnd”continues the DS number one. “We’re not the ones saying it. This is demonstrated by the presence of seven manufacturers, eight if we also consider Cupra, as well as twenty-two teams. It’s a formula that works.” Last season there was also the introduction of the budget cap, a fundamental tool for containing costs: “The cost cap is there and we respect it. This means that even if performance increases, expenses will continue to fall within a reasonable ceiling for the world of motorsport.”

The cost cap is among the few elements in common between Formula E and Formula 1, categories that continue to differentiate themselves strategically as well as technically. An example of this is the attitude towards the teams interested in entering the category, with Formula E moving away from the closure displayed by the Formula 1 teams. “My personal position is that They are welcome”, the vision of Franzetti and DS. “Formula E is made up of the teams, of which there are eleven, and the constructors. In some cases, the team and the manufacturer coincide, while we or Maserati for example have a duopoly between the brand and the team.”

“The more builders that come in, the better And, because they give greater strategic scope to the championship. They are projected towards the medium-long term, towards vision, towards investment and bring a lot from the point of view of research and development and the activation of communication. We are not even closed to adding a few teams, as long as everything is adapted to handle more cars on the track. However, the fact that new manufacturers want to enter is a positive sign. They bring activation which in turn brings visibility for everyone, helping the championship to grow in maturity.”

From the track to the road

In the first decade of existence, DS was an absolute protagonist in Formula E, winning two drivers’ titles and the same number of constructors’ championships. “Our side, we at DS are happy to be there. This is one of the few truly global championships, with a reported fan base of 340 million”, comments Franzetti. The French brand’s permanence in the electric championship is therefore destined to last, with the full support of the Stellantis group which has recently doubled its commitment in Formula E with Maserati.

The success of the category among manufacturers is based on its technological relevance for the development of electric mobility on the road. Franzetti continues: “Motorsport has always been a field of research and development, taking technologies to the extreme on the track and acting as a vanguard for those that then arrived on the market, first on premium and then mass-market cars. This is even more true today in Formula E. Is one extraordinary accelerator of the electric revolution, providing tips to those who are working on battery-powered cars. In this sense it is an accelerator even more than motorsport has been in the past.”

The technological transfer from the track to the road is reflected by the organization of work between the DS technical groups: “Our Formula E engineers are constantly talking to road product developers. Even the person who develops the high-performance road versions, such as the DS7 and the 360 ​​horsepower DS9, is not based where the product is, but in our offices in Satory. This shows how much the sports car sector is in contact with motorsport.” A more than positive outcome therefore for the first ten years of Formula E, whose future projects do not prevent it from celebrating what has been built so far. Eugenio Franzetti concludes: “Without making qualitative comparisons, it is a championship that has carved out its own important audience thanks to its idea and its personality. Thanks to this he has found his way, which is not a competitive path towards other championships, but simply an alternative.”