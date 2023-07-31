Fight to the last
The first of the two London E-Prixwhich ended the 2022-2023 championship, allowed a Jake Dennis to graduate for the first time in his career Formula E world champion. Thanks to the podium conquered in his homeland, mathematics rewarded the Avalanche driver Andretti, who thus enters the history of this category after the title obtained by Stoffel Vandoorne last season. And yet, the second London E-Prix was by no means a purely formal event: in addition to the valid battle for the role of vice-champion of drivers, the London capital also officially awarded the winning team of the world championship.
Final Drivers classification after E-Prix-2 London (16th and final round)
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Jake Dennis
|Avalanche Andretti
|229
|2
|Nick Cassidy
|Envision
|199
|3
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar TCS
|197
|4
|Pascal Wehrlein
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|149
|5
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|DS Penske
|107
|6
|Sebastien Buemi
|Envision
|105
|7
|Maximilian Gunther
|Maserati MSG
|101
|8
|Sam Bird
|Jaguar TCS
|95
|9
|Anthony Felix da Costa
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|93
|10
|Norman Born
|Nissan e.dams
|63
|11
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|DS Penske
|56
|12
|Jake Hughes
|Neom McLaren
|48
|13
|René Rast
|Neom McLaren
|40
|14
|Edward Mortara
|Maserati MSG
|39
|15
|Lucas DiGrassi
|Mahindra
|32
|16
|Sacha Fenestraz
|Nissan e.dams
|32
|17
|Dan Ticktum
|NIO 333
|28
|18
|Andre Lotterer
|Avalanche Andretti
|23
|19
|Nico Müller
|ABT Cupra
|15
|20
|Sergio Sette Camara
|NIO 333
|14
|21
|Oliver Rowland
|Mahindra
|9
|22
|Robin Frijns
|ABT Cupra
|6
|23
|Robert Merhi
|Mahindra
|0
|24
|Kelvin van der Linde
|ABT Cupra
|0
|25
|David Beckmann
|Avalanche Andretti
|0
Thanks to a perfect Sunday, Nick Cassidy in fact, he had the possibility of reaching 2nd place in the world championship after a fight with his compatriot Mitch Evans. The pole position and the victory, conquered moreover at the end of an interminable race due to bad weather, in fact allowed the New Zealander to recover the position he lost just yesterday to the Jaguar driver, who had taken advantage of his retirement to place himself behind a now unreachable Dennis. The result, moreover, had allowed Jaguar to restart in view of race 2 with the same on equal points with the Envisionbut Cassidy’s performances, combined with the 6th place finish of his teammate Sébastien Buemi, allowed the ‘younger sister’ of the Jaguar to lift the trophy reserved for teams also in this case for the first time in its history.
Final team standings
|POS.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Envision
|304
|2
|Jaguar TCS
|292
|3
|Avalanche Andretti
|252
|4
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|242
|5
|DS Penske
|163
|6
|Maserati MSG
|140
|7
|Nissan e.dams
|95
|8
|Neom McLaren
|88
|9
|NIO 333
|42
|10
|Mahindra
|41
|11
|ABT Cupra
|21
In this way, also here for the first time, a driver and a team of English nationality. As regards the first, i.e. the one reserved for the drivers, Dennis is thus the eighth different world champion in the nine seasons disputed by Formula E so far, with only Jean-Eric Vergne capable of winning two world titles. Different speech as regards the teams, with the Renault-e.dams (today known as Nissan-e.dams after the abandonment of the French house) which maintains the primacy of three world championship claims, ahead of DS Techeetah and the Mercedes EQ, both stopped at two victories. A success each, however, for Audi and Envision.
Hall of Fame
|SEASON
|WINNING DRIVER
|WINNING TEAM
|2014-15
|Nelson Piquet Jr.
|E.dams-Renault
|2015-16
|Sebastien Buemi
|Renault-e.dams
|2016-17
|Lucas DiGrassi
|Renault-e.dams
|2017-18
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|Audi Sport ABT
|2018-19
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|DS Techeetah
|2019-20
|Antinio Felix DaCosta
|DS Techeetah
|2020-21
|Nyck de Vries
|Mercedes EQ
|2021-22
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|Mercedes EQ
|2022-23
|Jake Dennis
|Envision
