Fight to the last

The first of the two London E-Prixwhich ended the 2022-2023 championship, allowed a Jake Dennis to graduate for the first time in his career Formula E world champion. Thanks to the podium conquered in his homeland, mathematics rewarded the Avalanche driver Andretti, who thus enters the history of this category after the title obtained by Stoffel Vandoorne last season. And yet, the second London E-Prix was by no means a purely formal event: in addition to the valid battle for the role of vice-champion of drivers, the London capital also officially awarded the winning team of the world championship.

Final Drivers classification after E-Prix-2 London (16th and final round)

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti 229 2 Nick Cassidy Envision 199 3 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS 197 4 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 149 5 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske 107 6 Sebastien Buemi Envision 105 7 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG 101 8 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS 95 9 Anthony Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche 93 10 Norman Born Nissan e.dams 63 11 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske 56 12 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren 48 13 René Rast Neom McLaren 40 14 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG 39 15 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra 32 16 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams 32 17 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 28 18 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti 23 19 Nico Müller ABT Cupra 15 20 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 14 21 Oliver Rowland Mahindra 9 22 Robin Frijns ABT Cupra 6 23 Robert Merhi Mahindra 0 24 Kelvin van der Linde ABT Cupra 0 25 David Beckmann Avalanche Andretti 0

Thanks to a perfect Sunday, Nick Cassidy in fact, he had the possibility of reaching 2nd place in the world championship after a fight with his compatriot Mitch Evans. The pole position and the victory, conquered moreover at the end of an interminable race due to bad weather, in fact allowed the New Zealander to recover the position he lost just yesterday to the Jaguar driver, who had taken advantage of his retirement to place himself behind a now unreachable Dennis. The result, moreover, had allowed Jaguar to restart in view of race 2 with the same on equal points with the Envisionbut Cassidy’s performances, combined with the 6th place finish of his teammate Sébastien Buemi, allowed the ‘younger sister’ of the Jaguar to lift the trophy reserved for teams also in this case for the first time in its history.

Final team standings

POS. TEAM POINTS 1 Envision 304 2 Jaguar TCS 292 3 Avalanche Andretti 252 4 TAG Heuer Porsche 242 5 DS Penske 163 6 Maserati MSG 140 7 Nissan e.dams 95 8 Neom McLaren 88 9 NIO 333 42 10 Mahindra 41 11 ABT Cupra 21

In this way, also here for the first time, a driver and a team of English nationality. As regards the first, i.e. the one reserved for the drivers, Dennis is thus the eighth different world champion in the nine seasons disputed by Formula E so far, with only Jean-Eric Vergne capable of winning two world titles. Different speech as regards the teams, with the Renault-e.dams (today known as Nissan-e.dams after the abandonment of the French house) which maintains the primacy of three world championship claims, ahead of DS Techeetah and the Mercedes EQ, both stopped at two victories. A success each, however, for Audi and Envision.

Hall of Fame

SEASON WINNING DRIVER WINNING TEAM 2014-15 Nelson Piquet Jr. E.dams-Renault 2015-16 Sebastien Buemi Renault-e.dams 2016-17 Lucas DiGrassi Renault-e.dams 2017-18 Jean-Eric Vergne Audi Sport ABT 2018-19 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah 2019-20 Antinio Felix DaCosta DS Techeetah 2020-21 Nyck de Vries Mercedes EQ 2021-22 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes EQ 2022-23 Jake Dennis Envision