Evans looked in imperious form, taking the lead on the opening lap and although his momentum was cut short by the first lap crash, which caused a long hiatus, the New Zealander was able to build a lead over poleman Oliver Rowland throughout the race.

The victory was consolidated when Alexander Sims crashed into the stadium, causing the safety car to enter, which froze the positions for Evans to take the win. The Jaguar driver is preparing to face tomorrow’s final 21 points behind championship leader Stoffel Vandoorne, who finished fifth today.

Third on the grid, Evans started very well, immediately undermining the leadership, while the polemand Rowland got off to a bad start and was overtaken by Lucas di Grassi and the Jaguar rival.

The Brazilian thus gained an early advantage, keeping the inside line at the first corner, but in the end he was in the lead for a few seconds, because Evans saw the opportunity to slip his Jaguar inside di Grassi at the next corner and took the lead.

But the race was then stopped with the red flag after a collision between multiple cars at Turn 21, when Norman Nato, the replacement for the injured Sam Bird in the Jaguar, crashed into the barriers, followed by Sebastien Buemi and Dan Ticktum.

Nyck de Vries joined them and ended up under Buemi’s car, with the halo keeping him safe, while Oliver Askew, Andre Lotterer, Nick Cassidy and Oliver Turvey were “swallowed” in their turn. accident.

After a cleaning operation of about half an hour to extract the cars and rebuild the barrier, the race was able to resume. At this point, the circuit began to dry out and the rain that had wet the sports complex in the afternoon had subsided.

Evans stormed away from Rowland at the restart and was never seriously troubled Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

At the restart, Evans kept behind Rowland – who had overtaken di Grassi in the stadium before the game was interrupted – with ease and began to gain ground to try to keep his chance in the championship.

Halfway through the race, Evans was two seconds ahead of Rowland, and the gap continued to grow steadily as the New Zealander had enough energy to invest to build his gap.

With four laps to go, however, Evans was disturbed by a small mistake at turn 22, admitting after the race that he was slightly distracted by the entry into the pits of Antonio Giovinazzi who preceded him, thus halving a margin of almost three seconds on Rowland, and giving the Mahindra driver a little chance again.

If Rowland had a glimmer of hope, he was instantly blown away by Sims, crashing into the wall for a third time over the weekend, losing grip on the stadium stretch and irreparably damaging his Mahindra.

An accident that led to a first phase of full course yellow, followed, however, by a safety car, which allowed Evans to win his fourth win of the season without any particular hesitation.

Rowland had no problems with di Grassi after the first lap, taking Mahindra’s mahindra first podium of the season and helping the team overtake Nissan e.dams in the team championship.

Di Grassi thus conquered the third place and became the first Formula E driver to overcome the 1000 points wall, on the threshold of his hundredth race in the championship.

Mortara was ruled out of title contention after a scrappy race, earning a penalty for blocking Vergne before retiring with a puncture Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Jake Dennis set the fastest lap of the race and finished fourth, while Vandoorne finished fifth after having to overtake Jean-Eric Vergne to minimize the decline in his championship lead.

Previously, Vergne had also been the protagonist of a contact with Edoardo Mortara, touching the rear of the Venturi. However, it cost Mortara a penalty for not leaving room for the Frenchman. But then it went even worse for the Swiss, as he was forced to retire from a puncture.

So Mortara is now officially from the race for the title and the race for the team championship has also become complicated for Venturi, because his retirement has evened out with that of de Vries on the first lap.

Pascal Wehrlein finished seventh ahead of Robin Frijns, who was good at avoiding the crowd and benefited from an eight-place climb from the starting position.

Antonio Felix da Costa finished the race in ninth place, while Nick Cassidy used an attack mode at the very end to overtake Maximilian Gunther for the last point up for grabs in the race.

Sergio Sette Camara lost ground after impressing in qualifying, and Dragon Penske’s energy savings were once again insufficient compared to the other teams.