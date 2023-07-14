Water, as we know, is a precious commodity. And throwing it away without recycling it is a crime, all right. But banning – for this – the drivers’ swimming pools in the Rome GP box for Formula E which will be raced tomorrow and the day after tomorrow is pure madness. Firstly because they were used in the previous very hot Jakarta GP in Indonesia, secondly because the seasonal bulletin of the Ministry of Health announces days with a red dot for Rome, the maximum heat alert. Translated, it means “increasingly higher temperatures and unbreathable air, with the sun’s rays increasingly representing a danger to the health of citizens”.

We do not know if the famous 61 degrees of the Malaysian GP recorded in 2016 will be reached in Rome, i.e. the record temperature for the asphalt of an F1 circuit, but the estimates ensure that in the electric race in the capital we will have a hot asphalt around 55 degrees. And in these conditions, racing is a danger for the riders.

“The most important thing – explains Riccardo Ceccarelli, the F1 doctor – is to keep your head cool. The more it stays sheltered from the sun, the greater the physical efficiency. For this reason, the drivers’ helmets must be kept in the freezer or filled with ice before the race. The pilot’s balaclava, neck, head and wrists must also be wet. Much is still entrusted to DIY, today the preparers do too little for cooling. I’ve seen riders collapse as soon as they get out of the car.”

For this reason, during practice and before the race in extremely hot conditions, the pilots have to dive into the cold water. Which in Rome, in the name of the environment, will be banned. Now a couple of simple questions to the Formula E geniuses who prevented the use of swimming pools in order not to waste water: how many drips and how many liquids will it take to save a driver suffering from heat exhaustion (or heat syncope)? How much pollution will a medical team produce to secure the body of a person who receives an excessive amount of heat and is unable to transfer it to the outside (for example, due to clothing that does not allow the body to breathe, or high humidity in the air or poor ventilation)? So please, dear gentlemen ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, readmit the paddling pools. If you have no respect for the health of pilots, at least do it for a mathematical calculation of wasted liquids.