Formula E, E-Prix-1 Rome: order of arrival

pos. Pilot Team Posting/Withdrawal 1 m. evans Jaguar TCS 37:02,976 2 No. Cassidy Envision Racing +1.639 3 m. Gunther Maserati MSG +9.126 4 j Dennis Avalanche Andretti +21.010 5 J.-E. Vergne DS Penske +21.482 6 No. Müller ABT Cupra +21.858 7 P. Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +23.582 8 No. Born Nissan e.dams +24.071 9 St. Sette Câmara NIO 333 +25.427 10 St. fenestration Nissan e.dams +30.342 11 St. Vandoorne DS Penske +44.961 12 R. Merhi Mahindra +65.048 13 d. ticktum NIO 333 +94,800 DNF L. Of Grassi Mahindra Accident DNF AND. Mortar Maserati MSG Accident DNF R. Frijns ABT Cupra Accident DNF St. Buemi Envision Racing Accident DNF St. bird Jaguar TCS Accident DNF TO. lotterer Avalanche Andretti Accident DNF R. Rast Neom McLaren Technical Problems DNF AF From the coast TAG Heuer Porsche Accident DNS j Hughes Neom McLaren

Formula E Rome, an E-Prix between show and fear on Saturday

Mitch evans wins at EUR for the third consecutive time: the Jaguar driver is the first in the history of the Capitoline ePrix to win from pole position. The New Zealander was very good at remaining calm after an uncertain start and always staying in the first two positions, thus avoiding the terrible accident that upset the race, caused on the ninth lap by a spin by Sam Bird.

Behind Evans and Sacha Fenestraz all hell breaks loose at 1/3 of the race. Bird spins himself while in attack mode and lands dangerously in the middle of the track. His Jaguar is behind a blind curve and is almost impossible to see for those who arrive: Vergne and Robin Frijns manage to dodge him almost by miracle, Sebastien Buemi and Edoardo Mortara fail to do the same, who hit him in full.

Luckily all the riders involved (Bird, Buemi, da Costa, Mortara, Di Grassi and Frijns) are fine. Once the fear has passed, it starts again with Fenestraz who closes every window for Evans and Rast: the Frenchman, however, has a crisis with energy management, as does Jake Dennis, who makes life hard for Evans for a few laps before being forced to a lift and coast which places him in 4th place ahead of Verne and Müller, and therefore ousts him from the podium. Podium that instead, behind a evans and compatriot Nick Cassidy (a golden second place coming back from ninth place), instead the Maserati hits, thanks to Max Gunther. Also in the top 10 were Wehrlein (the German unlucky, who returned to the pits after just one lap to change the front wing following a contact), Nato, Sette Camara and Fenestraz.

The next appointments

Formula E is back on track tomorrow at 8.10 for free practice 2, then the Eur will start to get serious again: at 10.40 the qualifications that will determine the starting grid of the second ePrix of the weekend: off at 3. In the drivers’ standings Cassidy overtakes Dennis and detaches him by five points (171-166). In third position Evans, at -20 from the top but perhaps with more tailwind in a world championship key.