L’Mexico City e-Prix it was not ‘simply’ the first round of the 2022-2023 season, the ninth in the history of Formula E, but it was also the starting point of another historic event: on the permanent circuit ‘Hermanos Rodriguez’the top category of electric single-seaters has in fact kicked off the car chapter Gen3with the first race that will also be remembered for the victory of Jake Dennis.

The Briton, who started from the front row behind Lucas DiGrassi, managed to take the lead of the race from the Brazilian on lap 12, in a race conditioned by the Safety Car entering the track on three occasions. Dennis, who then led the race alone, let the group behind him generate spectacular battles for the podium and above all for the fourth position. While Pascal Wehrlein he exploited the greatest percentage of battery available to also get the better of Di Grassi, the real show went on stage for the 3rd and 4th place. After numerous attempts by Jake Hughes to bring McLaren to the podium at the team’s debut in Formula E, the Englishman from the Woking house had to give in to the return of Andre Lotterer, able to get the better of it during the last lap, the fifth extra granted by the Race Direction for the three entries of the Safety Car. A decisive maneuver that left no way out for the British, who will in any case have the opportunity to make up for it at the end of the month, in Saudi Arabiawhere the next two seasonal appointments will take place on Friday 27 and Saturday 28 January, on the Diriyah circuit.

Formula E | Mexico City E-Prix 2023 (Round 1), first come finish



POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP GpV 1 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti 58:25,974 1:14.195 2 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +7.816 3 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra +18.611 4 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti +19.161 5 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren +20.289 6 Sebastien Buemi Envision +20.714 7 Anthony Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche +21.051 8 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS +24.758 9 Nick Cassidy Envision +29.150 10 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske +29.662 11 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG +30.276 12 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske +31.141 13 Oliver Rowland Mahindra +31.537 14 Nico Müller ABT Cupra +31.951 15 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams +32.355 16 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 +35.205 17 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +1:14.372 18 René Rast Neom McLaren Retired 19 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG Retired 20 Norman Born Nissan e.dams Retired 21 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Retired 22 Robin Frijns ABT Cupra Retired