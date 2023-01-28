The first double header of the 2022-2023 season, held at Diriyahmet only one protagonist: Pascal Wehrlein. Thanks to performances entirely devoted to the attack and the furious comeback from more or less remote positions of the starting grid, the German of the Porsche he took two victories out of two scheduled races, in both cases followed by another car powered by the Stuttgart company. In Saudi nights, even the 2nd place finish has always brought the signature of Jake Dennisthis time more struggling with his own Andretti in closing the gap from Wehrlein compared to Friday’s race, when he was even very close to overtaking on the last lap. The first two steps of the podium had been occupied by the same riders in question also in the inaugural round in Mexico City, in that case with Dennis as winner and Wehrlein as second.

Compared to race 1, moreover, there was the ‘risk’ of witnessing a real total encore of the final top-3, averted by the excellent performance of another German like René Rast. The three-time DTM champion indeed denied third place to Sam Bird, who, in the last ten laps of the race, tried in any way to recover the position lost due to the activation of the attack mode, failing to penetrate Rast’s defence. In this way, the 36-year-old also gave the joy of the first ever podium in Formula E to the McLaren, already celebrating in the afternoon of Diriyah for the first pole position of Jake Hughes, also author of his first pole start but finished 5th at the finish line. Satisfaction also for Maserati, which thanks to the final 9th ​​place of Edoardo Mortara conquers the first points of its history in this category.

Formula E | E-Prix Diriyah-2 2023 (Round 3), finishing order



POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 50:40,304 2 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +1.252 3 René Rast Neom McLaren +4.554 4 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS +4.851 5 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren +10,869 6 Sebastien Buemi Envision +10.947 7 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS +11.088 8 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams +12.409 9 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG +12.753 10 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +13.275 11 Anthony Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche +15.229 12 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti +15.623 13 Nick Cassidy Envision +17.038 14 Norman Born Nissan e.dams +19.569 15 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra +20.796 16 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske +21.221 17 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 +22.243 18 Kelvin van der Linde ABT Cupra +25.291 19 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG +27.137 20 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske +37,572 21 Oliver Rowland Mahindra Retired 22 Nico Müller ABT Cupra Retired