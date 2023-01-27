Compelling race open to any final result that took place on the night of Diriyah, the street circuit where the first of two close e-prixes scheduled in Saudi Arabia was staged. Although Sébastien Buemi’s pole position foreshadowed a potential success for the Frenchman, the final victory instead went to another former Formula 1 driver like Pascal Wehrlein. The German of Porsche in fact, he completed in the best possible way a performance that saw him sprint from ninth position on the starting grid, perfectly managing the use of the available attack modes. A strategy very similar to that implemented by another competitor powered by the Stuttgart company such as Jake Denniswinner in the opening appointment in Mexico with his Andretti and very close to attempting an attack maneuver on Wehrlein himself right on the last lap.

The Briton, who had even started from 12th position, was therefore able to get the better of in the second half of the race not only on Buemi and Jake Hughes, 2nd at the start with McLaren, but also and above all on Sam Bird. The English of Jaguars, who appeared to be in great shape both in the free practice sessions and in qualifying, had in fact conquered the leadership of the race in the laps following the start, also generating a good gap between himself and Buemi’s Envision. However, during the last ten laps, the Briton had to give in to the comeback and to the greater percentage of battery available to Wehrlein and Dennis, still managing to defend the third place finish, synonymous with his first podium of the season. With the numerous overtakings that took place in the 39 total laps, Hughes was then relegated to eighth position, with the reigning world champion Stoffel Vandoorne 11°, and therefore out of the points zone. Finally, another misstep for the Maseratis of Günther and Mortara: while the German did not take part in the event due to the damage to the car sustained in the accident that occurred in qualifying, the Swiss had to raise the white flag in the closing stages of the race .

Formula E | E-Prix Diriyah-1 2023 (Round 2), finishing order