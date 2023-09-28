DS Penske presents himself at the starting line of Season 10 with a great desire for redemption, accompanied by respect and awareness of the level of his opponents. The most successful manufacturer in the category now boasts one year of experience with Penske Autosport, a team with which he began collaborating at the beginning of the Gen3 era. The two companies are moving along a common path, investing in the development of the powertrain software to put Vergne and Vandoorne in a position to fight for victory.

DS-Penske: still together

“It was a great season together. We discovered the great level of the Penske Autosport team”. Thus Eugenio Franzetti, the director of DS Performance, comments positively on the first year of collaboration between the two companies, renewing trust at least until the end of the Gen3 era. “There are two different experiences involved”adds Franzetti. “The engineering comes from DS Performance, while the track expertise comes from Penske. We are happy and we want to continue together until the deadlineto of the contract in 2026″.

DS Penske can now leverage a collaboration consolidated by a year of experience, although the relationship was born with the best premises already in the debut season. Technical director Nicolas Mauduit reflects: “In this first year we started working together. Some engineers had already worked with DS Performance, therefore the transition was very smooth. We are happy to continue together over the next three years.”

Although DS and Penske had no difficulty working in a single garage, this does not mean that the still imperfect harmony during the first season influenced the results achieved on the track. Stoffel Vandoorne comments: “When we started this project last year, with the merger of DS and Penske, we knew it wouldn’t be easy. The start was good, we took our time to get together. But now we have a year of experience. The goal for next year is to analyze what we have done right and wrong so far. We hope we can fight for the championship.”

Performance to improve

During Gen3’s debut season, DS Penske’s cars failed to deliver the same performance as their competitors. Vergne explains: “The integration between DS and Penske was quite simple. From the first race, everything worked correctly between the various departments. This gave us the opportunity to start working on what really matters: performance. This it wasn’t at the level we expected”. Towards the end of the season, however, the team began to see the light at the end of the tunnel. “After the last race in London, we have a clear understanding of what we are missing and where we need to improve,” says Vandoorne.

To catch up on the competition, the key will be the development of the driving and braking power delivery software. Vergne continues: “We have been working for months to improve our performance for next year. The regulations don’t change, so there’s not much that can be done about the car. As for the software though, the opportunities are almost limitless”. In fact, by acting on the sweetness or aggressiveness of the electric power, the software is a useful lever for correcting the dynamics of the vehicle. Nicolas Mauduit provides some examples of this: “Regarding the hardware, we cannot change it, as it is approved for two years. However, there is a lot that can be done in the software regarding the braking phase or driver assistance, for example. With the software it is possible to improve many areas of the machine”.

Between realism and ambition

Stoffel Vandoorne has no doubts that by working on the software the team can close the performance gap from the competition: “We can take a big leap forward and address our shortcomings from last season. We don’t have much left. The grid is very compact and competitive. Even small details can have a big impact on the final result.” His teammate instead preaches caution: “First of all we need to understand the progress we have made with the car and then that made by the other teams, why they haven’t been on vacation without working. We expect the top teams to be even stronger.”

“Obviously we want to win, like everyone else”continues Vergne. “Desire and reality, however, do not always go hand in hand. We have to see race by race. This year we are clearly the outsiders. Determining whether or not to win the championship today will not change the way we work. […] We feel the pressure to do well, but at the same time we work in a positive working environment and I have full confidence that we can improve, to the point where we can fight for the championship, which is the only objective we have.”

The relationship with Maserati

One of the keys to last season was the ability of some manufacturers to take full advantage of collaboration with customer teams, sharing data to accelerate software development and set-up preparation. Stellantis, however, will continue to preserve the autonomy of its brands involved in the championship. Franzetti concludes: “The collaboration with Maserati will remain the same, with shared hardware. The two teams will then each work their own way on the software and race preparation. Throughout last season we saw how different the performance was between the two cars. This is our policy and we want to continue like this.”