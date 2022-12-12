FIA Formula E is back with the traditional pre-season tests which will take place from 13 to 16 December at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia (Spain).

The Gen3 era officially starts tomorrow. After several months dedicated to the development and fine-tuning of the third generation of Formula E, the 11 teams entered for season 9 will compete for the first time during 3 days of timed sessions. A series of key tests for which the DS PENSKE line-up has the most successful formation on the grid with Stoffel Vandoorne, reigning world champion, and Jean-Eric Vergne, the only double FE champion (2018 and 2019).

As part of these pre-season tests, Oliver Turvey was appointed reserve driver and sports adviser to DS PENSKE. A Formula 1 development driver and former Formula E driver for 8 seasons, the British driver will bring his extensive experience to the team and will take the wheel of the DS E-TENSE FE23 in the event of one of the drivers being unavailable.

With the first official laps of the 22 third-generation Formula E cars just hours away, DS Automobiles (twice champions in 2019 and 2020) and PENSKE AUTOSPORT have one of the strongest packages on the grid to fight at the forefront of the all-electric series.

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske Photo by: DS Automobiles

Eugenio Franzetti, DS Performance Director: “Over the last few months we have been working on the development of our DS E-TENSE FE23. The development of this third generation of Formula E has required a lot of investment from the whole team who have focused on the smallest details. The Valencia test is therefore crucial as we will be competing against other teams for the first time!Furthermore, we are delighted to welcome Oliver Turvey as reserve driver and sports advisor.His great experience in Formula E will strengthen our super line-up. up that is already very strong!”

Jay Penske, DS PENSKE Team Principal: “Oliver brings not only incredible credentials to the team, but also a keen racing spirit. He has all the qualities we were looking for in this role. He is experienced and has proven his talent over the last few seasons. We look forward to working with him for season 9 and beyond.”

“I am delighted to join DS Penske as a reserve driver and sports adviser. It is a real privilege to join a championship winning team and one of the most successful manufacturers in FE history,” said Turvey.

“I look forward to working closely with JEV, Stoffel and the entire team and sharing my experience from the series to help them fight for more titles as the Gen3 era begins.”