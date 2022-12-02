There is great conviction that DS Penske has made the right choices for the 2023 FIA Formula E season which will officially open in about ten days with the collective tests in Valencia.

The French marque has partnered with the American team for Season 9 of the electric single-seater championship which will see the debut of the all-new Gen3.

Leading the two E-TENSE FE23s will be the reigning champion Stoffel Vandoorne and a veteran who has already won the title twice in Jean-Éric Vergne, who form the pair – on paper – to beat in a team that has so many strengths on his side.

Motorsport.com was able to talk about this and much more with the Penske Autosport Team Principal, Nicolas Mauduit, at the presentation in Satory which we attended together with other journalists.

Nicolas Mauduit, EVP & Chief Technical Officer, Dragon Penske Autosport Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

The Penske team compete in various championships, what is the connection between the teams competing in Formula E, IndyCar and endurance?

“We are all part of the same family, but we are completely different companies. On the one hand there is Roger Penske’s team, on the other Jay Penske’s team which is Penske Autosport, which is the one that deals with Formula E. We work in separate worlds and there are no ties between the teams. The name is the same, but the personnel are different.”

What challenge is the 2023 championship for you, which features completely revised regulations and car?

“It is certainly very big because the single-seater is more powerful, sophisticated and sustainable. Also there is the collaboration with DS Automobiles after a few years where we operated alone. The level of competition continues to grow, but we know that DS has a huge experience and efficiency in knowing how to develop power-trains, as he has demonstrated for a long time”.

What are your goals for this season?

“We are very happy with this collaboration and with having created a new team of engineers and technicians, but above all with having two great riders who are both Champions. We want to be in a position to fight to win, so we are with all the best we can was on the field. The stated goal is to win the World Cup!”

Penske DS09 presentation Photo by: Francesco Corghi

Why take just two Champions?

“They’re both great riders, you can see it in their performance, talent, ability to give directions and manage situations. We want to create the conditions for them to be free to race and fight with each other, but with their heads”.

What will the development of the car focus on?

“From an aerodynamic point of view, the kit is the same for everyone, so there are objective limits. Clearly the greatest concentration will go to the power-train, which this year is both front and rear, and to the software. There isn’t much time and therefore the interaction between the parts must be excellent and rapid.The more energy you recover with the Regen and the more power you will have to exploit in acceleration, as well as being more efficient on the battery.Braking speed will count a lot, knowing that at the front there is “It’s the engine that recovers energy. I think there will be developments and growth in this aspect throughout the year.”

What do the pilots think of all this?

“Certainly for a driver it is very nice to have more power, with a smaller, lighter and more agile car. I think that with the addition of city races we will see more battles and entertainment.”

Penske DS09 presentation Photo by: Francesco Corghi

How important has work on the simulator been in recent months?

“A lot, we wanted to make sure that the riders could immediately get the new sensations of driving so that they can be ready with a new style when they hit the track. There are also the new Hankook tires, so we had to start from scratch on everything and develop the software based on the new compound”.

Do you have any concerns about the new tires?

“We’re satisfied for now, obviously we’ll have to go to the track to understand everything else. There’s nothing that particularly worries us at the moment, all the tests we’ve done have gone well.”

From a technical point of view, how do you approach a change of regulation that will introduce the pit stop in the future?

“According to what was said by the FIA, a recharge with a sort of ‘boost’ will be granted to enter Attack Mode. It is a very interesting thing about the sporting aspect and we are always very happy when there is more power, especially the As far as we technicians are concerned, it is obvious that we will have to learn to organize and study strategies well to understand when will be the best time to do this thing on the track. It will be nice and interesting to understand how everything will evolve, at the beginning we will probably see choices by the teams, but along the way everyone will learn to develop their skills also on strategies”.