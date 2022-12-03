At DS Performance they are aware that they have a very important past that will weigh on the start of the 2023 Formula E season, when the electric championship will debut the brand new Gen3 single-seater.

The French sports brand has been one of the most successful ever since the series opened its doors 8 seasons ago, so even in the chapter that opens in about ten days in Valencia with the collective tests before the Mexico e-Prix it will be necessary confirm expectations.

It is not an easy road that the men directed by the engineer Eugenio Franzetti, together with the Penske Autosport team, will undertake, but also showing up with two World Champions such as Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne driving the E-TENSE FE23 is a declaration of very clear intentions.

At the team presentation at Satory, Motorsport.com and other journalists were able to meet Franzetti himself, who took stock of the situation when we were about to start the engines.

Eugenio Franzetti, DS Performance Director Photo by: DS Automobiles

The riders have very high ambitions, but what does the team think?

“I understand the drivers very well, but the ambition is inevitably high. We cannot hide ourselves, DS Performance is the brand that has won the most and scored the most points with the Gen2s. We have won the drivers’ title twice , as well as the Constructors with the second generation car. We have engaged Vandoorne who is the reigning Champion, so it is clear that we are off to a good start.”

You are very convinced, therefore…

“In motorsport, as in life, you never know how it will go. The level of competition is high, with many manufacturers present. It is clear that we cannot and do not want to hide, we have worked so hard and we are still doing it on the whole software part, which is very important from the point of view of management and strategies”.

And you put together two Champions…

“In a championship in which the riders count for a lot, we confirmed Vergne, who is a winner and belongs to the family, then taking the World Champion. We are happy and… warm!”.

Penske DS09 presentation Photo by: Francesco Corghi

Is there any concern related to the new tires?

“I would say that there are no big doubts, in the sense that Hankook is the new supplier, but we did all the development tests with them, so we know how to adapt the car and the famous software strategies to these tyres. these are the same for everyone, obviously it’s a question of knowing how to make the most of them with driver skills, car set-up and strategy”.

The type of asphalt on which you run will also count a lot…

“Yes, of course. In fact, Formula E is a championship that looks a lot for hot places, rather than cold ones. But the sole tire supplier started testing as early as July and we collected a lot of data, then there’s the experience made by DS and Penske in recent seasons. This year we will have three new races that will be new for everyone, so the teams’ ability to make the most of what we have available will emerge”.

DS will also be a supplier to Maserati: do you feel you have a sort of internal derby between you?

“Not really, but there is a sort of basic twinning. We worked together in the powertrain development part, optimizing resources. However, each team has its own strategies and software logics, which I can guarantee are fundamental and decisive. In addition there are the riders, with their own characteristics. Having said this, each brand then has its independence on the track and there the abilities of the individuals will emerge. The race, the track and the championship will tell who is the most good boy”.

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske Photo by: DS Automobiles

DS will miss their home race, which used to be in Paris…

“True, it’s an aspect that obviously disappoints because, among other things, it was a beautiful race. At this point, attention for us will move a little more particularly to Monte Carlo, then obviously the European races for DS are all extremely also important for market logic”.

Are you happy with the transition from Gen2 to Gen3?

“Clearly it is a very important leap from a technological point of view and deserves a phase of apprenticeship on the part of everyone. However, I think that there is a very interesting concept behind the car, so we are very happy to participate and be present at a time when a new vehicle that is so interesting from a technical and conceptual point of view. We are all working on the new generation electric street car and these machines are inspiring in this respect”.

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske Photo by: DS Automobiles

The novelty of the front engine is among the most interesting…

“Yes, because you manage to recharge more than 40% of the energy from the race. It’s a magical and virtuous circle, an important message because you did almost half the race by recreating the energy you needed. It’s extraordinary! And this also allows for smaller batteries, lighter and consequently faster cars. In addition we add kilowatts to the engine that generates the power, increasing to 350kW, so in my opinion the project is extraordinary. We must make it grow all together with the “experience, but the base is mature. In the first part of the championship everyone will do their part in the development, even of the common parts, to then move towards ever higher performing vehicles”.

Will the technologies of Formula E also arrive in Formula 1 one day?

“They are two completely different things, there is no intention or even the will to achieve this. This series is undergoing an incredible growth path, it is still young, but in 9 years we have reached the third generation of cars It’s an extremely visible and useful championship, which is why there are so many manufacturers involved. This helps us gain the necessary experience for the electric cars of the future, such as the look of the Regen I mentioned earlier and the shrinking of the batteries “.