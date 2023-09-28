If the palmarès were a guarantee, the underdogs for next season would all be in favor of DS Penske. Formula E’s most successful constructor relies on it again pair of world champions fielded in the last championship. In 2024, Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne will team up both on the DS in Formula E and on the Peugeot Hypercar in the WEC, a program in which the Belgian recently earned a starting seat.

Ambitions of victory

“I’m really happy to continue this adventure with DS Penske”the words of Vergne on the occasion of the official announcement. “The teammate and the car are the same. A chapter closed now we need to focus on what’s in front of us. I love racing and above all I love winning: it’s a special feeling that I want to experience again with the team. I have a relationship of deep trust with the engineers and mechanics: their dedication and hard work are a source of inspiration. I want to repay the trust that Jay Penske and the rest of the team have placed in me.”

“At the start of the season, all points reset. Together with Stoffel, we form a solid couple”continues Vergne. “We had a couple of positive races and we work very hard to get back to the top. We just have to do better and we won’t stop until we do. My focus and determination are at their peak. The motivation is higher than ever to bring home more titles with this fantastic team.”

Stoffel Vandoorne echoes this: “I’m happy to continue the journey we started a year ago with this team. Consistency and stability will be the foundation of our future successes. JEV and I are one of the best couples on the scene. We have made important steps forward during the last season and together we are becoming stronger and stronger. The goal for next season is consistency in performance. The ultimate goal is winning the championship. I’m excited to help continue this moment and collect many trophies with the team.”

Elements of constancy

Eugenio Franzetti, director of DS Performance, recalls how the drivers at DS were a fixed point in an eventful season: “Last year there were some highs, such as the victory in India, the podiums in Cape Town and Berlin and the pole position in Sao Paulo, but we also experienced some more difficult moments. Through these ups and downs, there has been one great constant: our riders! They were consistently fast and always determined to do their best, both on and off the track. For these reasons, we are really happy to continue this adventure together with our two championships. We are the only team to field two world champions and using their talent as a foundation. We will build next season by paying particular attention to preparation and performance on all race weekends”, concludes Franzetti.