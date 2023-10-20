There season 10 from the Formula E begins on January 13th to Mexico City. The 2024 calendar predicts sixteen events in eleven different locations, with five double dates. This season marks the return of Formula E to China after an absence due to the pandemic, with stages a Tokyo, Beijing, Sanya And Hong Kong. However, the race in Rome is no longer scheduled in the circuit between the Palazzo dei Congressi and the Colosseum Square, due to Technical Problems linked to the development of electric single-seaters. Formula E still stops in Italy, probably on the circuit Misano Adriatico.

Formula E 2024 calendar

The 2024 Formula E season opens on January 13 in Mexico and closes in weekend of July 21st in London. In the 2024 calendar it is worth mentioning the return to China and in India and thegoodbye to Rome for stages 7 and 8, as the new GEN3 model of cars has difficulty in the tight Rome circuit. The many accidents that occurred in the last one Capital e-Prix led the organizers to cancel the Roman stage. In Italy, this race will most likely be replaced by an event to be held on the Misano Adriatico circuit on the weekend of 13 and 14 April 2024.

Rome will not host Formula E races in 2024

Scrolling through the other stages of the 2024 Formula E calendar there are China, India and USA. TO ShanghaiFormula E takes place for the first time at the Shanghai International Circuit with a double event on 25 and 26 May 2024.

Hyderabad India once again hosts a Formula E race February 10, 2024. Additionally, Formula E makes a stop in Japan with one race in Tokyo on March 30: it is the first time that a world motor championship race takes place in the streets of the heart of the Japanese capital.

Formula E 2024 CALENDAR

ROUND DATE E-PRIX NATION 1 January 13th ePrix Mexico Mexico City 2 January 26th ePrix Saudi Arabia In Diriyah 3 January 27 ePrix Saudi Arabia In Diriyah 4 February 10 ePrix India Hyderabad 5 March 16 ePrix Brazil St. Paul 6 March 30th ePrix Japan Tokyo 7 April 13 ePrix Italy To be defined 8 April 14 ePrix Italy To be defined 9 April 27 Monaco ePrix Montecarlo 10 May 11th ePrix Germany Berlin 11 May 12th ePrix Germany Berlin 12 May 25th ePrix China Shanghai 13 May 26th ePrix China Shanghai 14 June 29th US ePrix Portland 15 July 20th ePrix UK London 16 July 21st ePrix UK London Formula E 2024 calendar, where it races, the dates

Formula E races in Monte Carlo on the weekend of April 27th

Formula E 2024 teams and drivers

TEAM SINGLE SEAT # PILOTS Andretti Global Porsche 99X Electric 1 Jake Dennis 17 Norman Born DS Penske DS E-Tense FE23 2 Stoffel Vandoorne 25 Jean-Éric Vergne ERT Formula E Team To be defined 3 Sergio Sette Câmara 33 Dan Ticktum Envision Racing Jaguar I-Type 6 4 Robin Frijns 16 Sébastien Buemi NEOM McLaren Formula E Team Nissan e-4ORCE 04 5 Jake Hughes 8 Sam Bird Maserati MSG Racing Maserati Tipo Folgore 7 Maximilian Günther 18 Jehan Daruvala Jaguar TCS Racing Jaguar I-Type 6 9 Mitch Evans 37 Nick Cassidy ABT CUPRA Formula E Team Mahindra M9Electro 11 Luca di Grassi 51 Nico Müller TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team Porsche 99X Electric 13 Antonio Félix da Costa 94 Pascal Wehrlein Mahindra Racing Mahindra M9 Electro 21 Nyck de Vries 48 Edoardo Mortara Nissan Formula E Team Nissan e-4ORCE 04 22 Oliver Rowland 23 Sacha Fenestraz Formula E 2023 teams and drivers

There are 22 drivers on the Formula E starting grid in 2024

