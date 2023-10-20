There season 10 from the Formula E begins on January 13th to Mexico City. The 2024 calendar predicts sixteen events in eleven different locations, with five double dates. This season marks the return of Formula E to China after an absence due to the pandemic, with stages a Tokyo, Beijing, Sanya And Hong Kong. However, the race in Rome is no longer scheduled in the circuit between the Palazzo dei Congressi and the Colosseum Square, due to Technical Problems linked to the development of electric single-seaters. Formula E still stops in Italy, probably on the circuit Misano Adriatico.
Formula E 2024 calendar
The 2024 Formula E season opens on January 13 in Mexico and closes in weekend of July 21st in London. In the 2024 calendar it is worth mentioning the return to China and in India and thegoodbye to Rome for stages 7 and 8, as the new GEN3 model of cars has difficulty in the tight Rome circuit. The many accidents that occurred in the last one Capital e-Prix led the organizers to cancel the Roman stage. In Italy, this race will most likely be replaced by an event to be held on the Misano Adriatico circuit on the weekend of 13 and 14 April 2024.
Scrolling through the other stages of the 2024 Formula E calendar there are China, India and USA. TO ShanghaiFormula E takes place for the first time at the Shanghai International Circuit with a double event on 25 and 26 May 2024.
Hyderabad India once again hosts a Formula E race February 10, 2024. Additionally, Formula E makes a stop in Japan with one race in Tokyo on March 30: it is the first time that a world motor championship race takes place in the streets of the heart of the Japanese capital.
Formula E 2024 CALENDAR
|ROUND
|DATE
|E-PRIX
|NATION
|1
|January 13th
|ePrix Mexico
|Mexico City
|2
|January 26th
|ePrix Saudi Arabia
|In Diriyah
|3
|January 27
|ePrix Saudi Arabia
|In Diriyah
|4
|February 10
|ePrix India
|Hyderabad
|5
|March 16
|ePrix Brazil
|St. Paul
|6
|March 30th
|ePrix Japan
|Tokyo
|7
|April 13
|ePrix Italy
|To be defined
|8
|April 14
|ePrix Italy
|To be defined
|9
|April 27
|Monaco ePrix
|Montecarlo
|10
|May 11th
|ePrix Germany
|Berlin
|11
|May 12th
|ePrix Germany
|Berlin
|12
|May 25th
|ePrix China
|Shanghai
|13
|May 26th
|ePrix China
|Shanghai
|14
|June 29th
|US ePrix
|Portland
|15
|July 20th
|ePrix UK
|London
|16
|July 21st
|ePrix UK
|London
Formula E 2024 teams and drivers
|TEAM
|SINGLE SEAT
|#
|PILOTS
|Andretti Global
|Porsche 99X Electric
|1
|Jake Dennis
|17
|Norman Born
|DS Penske
|DS E-Tense FE23
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|25
|Jean-Éric Vergne
|ERT Formula E Team
|To be defined
|3
|Sergio Sette Câmara
|33
|Dan Ticktum
|Envision Racing
|Jaguar I-Type 6
|4
|Robin Frijns
|16
|Sébastien Buemi
|NEOM McLaren Formula E Team
|Nissan e-4ORCE 04
|5
|Jake Hughes
|8
|Sam Bird
|Maserati MSG Racing
|Maserati Tipo Folgore
|7
|Maximilian Günther
|18
|Jehan Daruvala
|Jaguar TCS Racing
|Jaguar I-Type 6
|9
|Mitch Evans
|37
|Nick Cassidy
|ABT CUPRA Formula E Team
|Mahindra M9Electro
|11
|Luca di Grassi
|51
|Nico Müller
|TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|Porsche 99X Electric
|13
|Antonio Félix da Costa
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Mahindra Racing
|Mahindra M9 Electro
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|48
|Edoardo Mortara
|Nissan Formula E Team
|Nissan e-4ORCE 04
|22
|Oliver Rowland
|23
|Sacha Fenestraz
Read also:
👉 Formula E race results, rankings and news
👉 Formula E Gen3 electric single-seaters
👉 What do you think? Drop by FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News
COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK
#Formula #drivers #teams #ePrix #calendar