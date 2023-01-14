Saturday 14 January 2023: a date to remember for any Formula E enthusiast, thanks to the first race in the history of this competition with single-seaters Gen3 finally on track. It seems like an eternity has passed since the first championship of this category of 100% electric cars, when it still didn’t completely convince lovers of four wheels eager for novelty. And instead, only nine years have passed since then, full of evolutions and progress that have made Formula E one of the most interesting competitions in the world.
The proof can be found in the spectacle ofMexico City e-Prix, hard fought especially in the final part of the race for the conquest of the third position. A test that awarded as winner Jake Dennis, authentic protagonist with a performance to be applauded both in qualifying, despite a mistake in the final that cost him pole, and in the race. After passing Of Grassi during the 12th lap, despite an excellent sprint at the start by the latter, the Englishman of Andretti dominated alone up to the checkered flag, also establishing the ride faster of the race. For this reason, the winner of the first round of the season inevitably finds himself in the lead drivers rankingwith 26 points totals. A ranking that already sees two competitors on equal points in 2nd place, ie Pascal Wehrlein and Lucas Di Grassi: while the former crossed the finish line in second position, the Brazilian instead established himself as poleman in qualifying, obtaining three extra points compared to those foreseen for the one finishing the race in 3rd place. In points, respectively from fourth position down, too Lotterer, Hughes, Buemi, DaCosta, Evans and the reigning champion Vandoorne, only 10th at the checkered flag. Negative, however, the debut of maserati in Formula E, with Mortara forced to retire after an impact against the barriers and Günther 11th.
Formula E | Drivers’ standings after Mexico City E-Prix 2023 (Round 1)
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Jake Dennis
|Avalanche Andretti
|26
|2
|Pascal Wehrlein
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|18
|3
|Lucas DiGrassi
|Mahindra
|18
|4
|Andre Lotterer
|Avalanche Andretti
|12
|5
|Jake Hughes
|Neom McLaren
|10
|6
|Sebastien Buemi
|Envision
|8
|7
|Anthony Felix da Costa
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|6
|8
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar TCS
|4
|9
|Nick Cassidy
|Envision
|2
|10
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|DS Penske
|1
|11
|Maximilian Gunther
|Maserati MSG
|12
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|DS Penske
|13
|Oliver Rowland
|Mahindra
|14
|Nico Müller
|ABT Cupra
|15
|Sacha Fenestraz
|Nissan e.dams
|16
|Sergio Sette Camara
|NIO 333
|17
|Dan Ticktum
|NIO 333
|18
|René Rast
|Neom McLaren
|19
|Edward Mortara
|Maserati MSG
|20
|Norman Born
|Nissan e.dams
|21
|Sam Bird
|Jaguar TCS
|22
|Robin Frijns
|ABT Cupra
Formula E | Team standings after E-prix Mexico City 2023
|POS.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Avalanche Andretti
|38
|2
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|24
|3
|Mahindra
|18
|4
|Neom McLaren
|10
|5
|Envision
|10
|6
|Jaguar TCS
|4
|7
|DS Penske
|1
|8
|Maserati MSG
|9
|ABT Cupra
|10
|Nissan e.dams
|11
|NIO 333
#Formula #Drivers #Teams #World #Championship #EPrix #Mexico #City #FormulaPassion.it
Leave a Reply