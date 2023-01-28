The first double header of the ninth season of Formula E ended with interesting news, except for the first two classified in the e-Prix of Diriyah. In both cases, in fact, he witnessed the victory of Pascal Wehrleintailed by Andretti’s Avalanche Jake Dennis. The Briton, who in Mexico City had managed to get success just ahead of the German of the Porsche, in Saudi Arabia made an ‘exchange’ of positions with the former Formula 1 driver, with consequences also on the championship standings. For the first time in this championship, in fact, there has been a exchange in the role of leader, which is currently covered by Wehrlein. The number 94, which until the eve of race 2 was in second place, now boasts the provisional leadership with 6 points ahead of Dennis.

Speaking of the latter, the gap on the third place is already considerable, Sebastien Buemieven of 31 pointsi after only three races. On the other hand, the reigning world champion Stoffel Vandoorne is still in serious difficulty, momentarily stuck in fifteenth position with only one point conquered. Behind him, therefore, all the other eight riders who have not yet finished a race in the top-10. A list from which Edoardo Mortara escaped, who with 9th place in race 2 managed not only to obtain the first championship points, but also to give the first ones to the maserati in Formula E. In the constructors’ standings, the Modena-based company is now in third from last place, ahead of NIO 333 and ABT Cupra, the only team that has not yet obtained a placement in the points zone. On the other hand, the Andretti team commands this ranking, immediately followed by the official Porsche with 72 points, two less than the leading team.

Formula E | Drivers standings after E-Prix Diriyah-2 2023 (Round 3)



POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 68 2 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti 62 3 Sebastien Buemi Envision 31 4 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS 28 5 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren 27 6 René Rast Neom McLaren 26 7 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra 18 8 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti 14 9 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS 11 10 Nick Cassidy Envision 10 11 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske 6 12 Anthony Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche 6 13 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams 4 14 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG 2 15 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske 1 16 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 17 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG 18 Norman Born Nissan e.dams 19 Oliver Rowland Mahindra 20 Nico Müller ABT Cupra 21 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 22 Kelvin van der Linde ABT Cupra 23 Robin Frijns ABT Cupra

Formula E | Team classification after E-prix Diriyah-2 2023



POS. TEAM POINTS 1 Avalanche Andretti 76 2 TAG Heuer Porsche 74 3 Neom McLaren 53 4 Envision 41 5 Jaguar TCS 39 6 Mahindra 18 7 DS Penske 7 8 Nissan e.dams 4 9 Maserati MSG 2 10 NIO 333 1 11 ABT Cupra See also Liguria, the FdI proposal: “pro vita” counters in all hospitals where abortion is practiced