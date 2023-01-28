The first double header of the ninth season of Formula E ended with interesting news, except for the first two classified in the e-Prix of Diriyah. In both cases, in fact, he witnessed the victory of Pascal Wehrleintailed by Andretti’s Avalanche Jake Dennis. The Briton, who in Mexico City had managed to get success just ahead of the German of the Porsche, in Saudi Arabia made an ‘exchange’ of positions with the former Formula 1 driver, with consequences also on the championship standings. For the first time in this championship, in fact, there has been a exchange in the role of leader, which is currently covered by Wehrlein. The number 94, which until the eve of race 2 was in second place, now boasts the provisional leadership with 6 points ahead of Dennis.
Speaking of the latter, the gap on the third place is already considerable, Sebastien Buemieven of 31 pointsi after only three races. On the other hand, the reigning world champion Stoffel Vandoorne is still in serious difficulty, momentarily stuck in fifteenth position with only one point conquered. Behind him, therefore, all the other eight riders who have not yet finished a race in the top-10. A list from which Edoardo Mortara escaped, who with 9th place in race 2 managed not only to obtain the first championship points, but also to give the first ones to the maserati in Formula E. In the constructors’ standings, the Modena-based company is now in third from last place, ahead of NIO 333 and ABT Cupra, the only team that has not yet obtained a placement in the points zone. On the other hand, the Andretti team commands this ranking, immediately followed by the official Porsche with 72 points, two less than the leading team.
Formula E | Drivers standings after E-Prix Diriyah-2 2023 (Round 3)
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Pascal Wehrlein
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|68
|2
|Jake Dennis
|Avalanche Andretti
|62
|3
|Sebastien Buemi
|Envision
|31
|4
|Sam Bird
|Jaguar TCS
|28
|5
|Jake Hughes
|Neom McLaren
|27
|6
|René Rast
|Neom McLaren
|26
|7
|Lucas DiGrassi
|Mahindra
|18
|8
|Andre Lotterer
|Avalanche Andretti
|14
|9
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar TCS
|11
|10
|Nick Cassidy
|Envision
|10
|11
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|DS Penske
|6
|12
|Anthony Felix da Costa
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|6
|13
|Sacha Fenestraz
|Nissan e.dams
|4
|14
|Edward Mortara
|Maserati MSG
|2
|15
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|DS Penske
|1
|16
|Dan Ticktum
|NIO 333
|17
|Maximilian Gunther
|Maserati MSG
|18
|Norman Born
|Nissan e.dams
|19
|Oliver Rowland
|Mahindra
|20
|Nico Müller
|ABT Cupra
|21
|Sergio Sette Camara
|NIO 333
|22
|Kelvin van der Linde
|ABT Cupra
|23
|Robin Frijns
|ABT Cupra
Formula E | Team classification after E-prix Diriyah-2 2023
|POS.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Avalanche Andretti
|76
|2
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|74
|3
|Neom McLaren
|53
|4
|Envision
|41
|5
|Jaguar TCS
|39
|6
|Mahindra
|18
|7
|DS Penske
|7
|8
|Nissan e.dams
|4
|9
|Maserati MSG
|2
|10
|NIO 333
|1
|11
|ABT Cupra
