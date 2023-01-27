The names of the first two classified at the end of the first Diriyah e-Prix 2023 are practically the same as those who had occupied the first two positions in Mexico City, site of the inaugural round of the ninth Formula E championship. Unlike the known outcome at the racetrack ‘Hermanos Rodriguez’However, the winner in Saudi Arabia is not the same. If Jake Dennis had indeed triumphed in Central America with his Andretti, this time the Briton finished behind the man who had finished second in the same Mexican race: Pascal Wehrlein.
The German of the Porsche climbed to the top step of the podium after a good comeback from the ninth spot on the starting grid, with Dennis also protagonist of a great recovery from twelfth place. They are therefore the ‘dominators’ of this beginning of the championship, which in theory should present a world ranking with both riders at the top on equal points. In practice, however, this is not the case. In fact, the British command the group, with one point ahead on German. The explanation is all in the fastest lap signed by Dennis in Mexico, which earned him the extra point. He climbs back to top-5 Sam Bird, which after the numerous technical problems suffered in Mexico is now 29 lengths behind the leader, thanks to the 3rd place obtained in Diriyah. Third position in the general ranking that it holds Buemi, fourth in the race but above all author of the pole position in qualifying. Also thanks to this performance, the Frenchman allows Envision to maintain the lowest step of the virtual podium in Spain manufacturers rankingwith the team Andretti powered by Porsche, which maintains its leadership over the official team of the Stuttgart company, separated by 9 points.
Formula E | Drivers Standings after E-Prix Diriyah-1 2023 (Round 2)
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Jake Dennis
|Avalanche Andretti
|44
|2
|Pascal Wehrlein
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|43
|3
|Sebastien Buemi
|Envision
|23
|4
|Lucas DiGrassi
|Mahindra
|18
|5
|Sam Bird
|Jaguar TCS
|15
|6
|Andre Lotterer
|Avalanche Andretti
|14
|7
|Jake Hughes
|Neom McLaren
|11
|8
|René Rast
|Neom McLaren
|11
|9
|Nick Cassidy
|Envision
|10
|10
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|DS Penske
|6
|11
|Anthony Felix da Costa
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|6
|12
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar TCS
|5
|13
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|DS Penske
|1
|14
|Maximilian Gunther
|Maserati MSG
|15
|Norman Born
|Nissan e.dams
|16
|Oliver Rowland
|Mahindra
|17
|Dan Ticktum
|NIO 333
|18
|Nico Müller
|ABT Cupra
|19
|Sergio Sette Camara
|NIO 333
|20
|Sacha Fenestraz
|Nissan e.dams
|21
|Kelvin van der Linde
|ABT Cupra
|22
|Edward Mortara
|Maserati MSG
|23
|Robin Frijns
|ABT Cupra
Formula E | Team classification after E-prix Diriyah-1 2023
|POS.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Avalanche Andretti
|58
|2
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|49
|3
|Envision
|33
|4
|Neom McLaren
|25
|5
|Jaguar TCS
|20
|6
|Mahindra
|18
|7
|DS Penske
|7
|8
|Maserati MSG
|9
|Nissan e.dams
|10
|NIO 333
|11
|ABT Cupra
#Formula #Drivers #Teams #World #Championship #EPrix #Diriyah1 #FormulaPassion.it
Leave a Reply