The names of the first two classified at the end of the first Diriyah e-Prix 2023 are practically the same as those who had occupied the first two positions in Mexico City, site of the inaugural round of the ninth Formula E championship. Unlike the known outcome at the racetrack ‘Hermanos Rodriguez’However, the winner in Saudi Arabia is not the same. If Jake Dennis had indeed triumphed in Central America with his Andretti, this time the Briton finished behind the man who had finished second in the same Mexican race: Pascal Wehrlein.

The German of the Porsche climbed to the top step of the podium after a good comeback from the ninth spot on the starting grid, with Dennis also protagonist of a great recovery from twelfth place. They are therefore the ‘dominators’ of this beginning of the championship, which in theory should present a world ranking with both riders at the top on equal points. In practice, however, this is not the case. In fact, the British command the group, with one point ahead on German. The explanation is all in the fastest lap signed by Dennis in Mexico, which earned him the extra point. He climbs back to top-5 Sam Bird, which after the numerous technical problems suffered in Mexico is now 29 lengths behind the leader, thanks to the 3rd place obtained in Diriyah. Third position in the general ranking that it holds Buemi, fourth in the race but above all author of the pole position in qualifying. Also thanks to this performance, the Frenchman allows Envision to maintain the lowest step of the virtual podium in Spain manufacturers rankingwith the team Andretti powered by Porsche, which maintains its leadership over the official team of the Stuttgart company, separated by 9 points.

Formula E | Drivers Standings after E-Prix Diriyah-1 2023 (Round 2)



POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti 44 2 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 43 3 Sebastien Buemi Envision 23 4 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra 18 5 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS 15 6 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti 14 7 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren 11 8 René Rast Neom McLaren 11 9 Nick Cassidy Envision 10 10 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske 6 11 Anthony Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche 6 12 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS 5 13 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske 1 14 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG 15 Norman Born Nissan e.dams 16 Oliver Rowland Mahindra 17 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 18 Nico Müller ABT Cupra 19 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 20 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams 21 Kelvin van der Linde ABT Cupra 22 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG 23 Robin Frijns ABT Cupra

Formula E | Team classification after E-prix Diriyah-1 2023



POS. TEAM POINTS 1 Avalanche Andretti 58 2 TAG Heuer Porsche 49 3 Envision 33 4 Neom McLaren 25 5 Jaguar TCS 20 6 Mahindra 18 7 DS Penske 7 8 Maserati MSG 9 Nissan e.dams 10 NIO 333 11 ABT Cupra