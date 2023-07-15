Formula E, Cassidy takes back the lead in the drivers’ standings
The first of the two Rome E-Prix sees Mitch triumphant evansbut to come out with the biggest smile of all is undoubtedly Nick Cassidy. In fact, the Envision Racing team rider has regained the top of the drivers’ standings, and now has a five length advantage over Jake Dennisstruggling in the last part of the race but still able to limit the damage against the attacks of the hungry Jean-Éric Vergne and Nico Müller.
However, Cassidy cannot sleep peacefully, because Evans has dropped to -20 and tomorrow he has another opportunity to close at least part of the gap. Pascal Wehrlein, on the other hand, lost ground due to an accident on the first lap which forced him into the pits and to restart from the last position: the German in the Porsche is now -27 from the lead.
Formula E, Drivers’ standings after E-Prix-1 Rome
Here is the driver standings in detail.
|pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Points
|1
|No. Cassidy
|Envision Racing
|171
|2
|j Dennis
|Avalanche Andretti
|166
|3
|m. evans
|Jaguar TCS
|151
|4
|P. Wehrlein
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|144
|5
|J.-E. Vergne
|DS Penske
|107
|6
|m. Gunther
|Maserati MSG
|93
|7
|AF From the coast
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|93
|8
|St. Buemi
|Envision Racing
|72
|9
|St. bird
|Jaguar TCS
|62
|10
|j Hughes
|Neom McLaren
|46
|11
|St. Vandoorne
|DS Penske
|42
|12
|R. Rast
|Neom McLaren
|40
|13
|St. fenestration
|Nissan e.dams
|32
|14
|No. Born
|Nissan e.dams
|27
|15
|L. Of Grassi
|Mahindra
|24
|16
|TO. lotterer
|Avalanche Andretti
|23
|17
|d. ticktum
|NIO 333
|18
|18
|AND. Mortar
|Maserati MSG
|17
|19
|St. Sette Câmara
|NIO 333
|12
|20
|No. Müller
|ABT Cupra
|10
|21
|OR. Rowland
|Mahindra
|9
|22
|R. Frijns
|ABT Cupra
|6
|23
|R. Merhi
|Mahindra
|0
|24
|k. van der Linde
|ABT Cupra
|0
|25
|d. Beckmann
|Avalanche Andretti
|0
Formula E, Team Ranking after E-Prix-1 Rome
|pos.
|Team
|Points
|1
|Envision Racing
|243
|2
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|237
|3
|Jaguar TCS
|213
|4
|Avalanche Andretti
|189
|5
|DS Penske
|149
|6
|Maserati MSG
|110
|7
|Neom McLaren
|86
|8
|Nissan e.dams
|59
|9
|Mahindra
|33
|10
|NIO 333
|30
|11
|ABT Cupra
|16
An important overtaking is also taking place in the team classification: thanks to the 18 points brought home by Nick Cassidy, the Envision Racing takes the lead with an advantage of six points over the Porsche: with da Costa knocked out, only Wehrlein was unable to defend the primacy of the Germans, who now also have to watch out for the ascent of the Jaguar TCS, now at -24: this ‘last without Bird’s accident would have brought home a haul much higher than 29 points. The other positions are stable: Andretti fourth at +40 on Penske and +79 on Maserati, at the rear the ABT Cupra moves to -14 from the penultimate place thanks to Müller’s sixth place.
