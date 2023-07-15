Formula E, Cassidy takes back the lead in the drivers’ standings

The first of the two Rome E-Prix sees Mitch triumphant evansbut to come out with the biggest smile of all is undoubtedly Nick Cassidy. In fact, the Envision Racing team rider has regained the top of the drivers’ standings, and now has a five length advantage over Jake Dennisstruggling in the last part of the race but still able to limit the damage against the attacks of the hungry Jean-Éric Vergne and Nico Müller.

However, Cassidy cannot sleep peacefully, because Evans has dropped to -20 and tomorrow he has another opportunity to close at least part of the gap. Pascal Wehrlein, on the other hand, lost ground due to an accident on the first lap which forced him into the pits and to restart from the last position: the German in the Porsche is now -27 from the lead.

Formula E, Drivers’ standings after E-Prix-1 Rome

Here is the driver standings in detail.

pos. Pilot Team Points 1 No. Cassidy Envision Racing 171 2 j Dennis Avalanche Andretti 166 3 m. evans Jaguar TCS 151 4 P. Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 144 5 J.-E. Vergne DS Penske 107 6 m. Gunther Maserati MSG 93 7 AF From the coast TAG Heuer Porsche 93 8 St. Buemi Envision Racing 72 9 St. bird Jaguar TCS 62 10 j Hughes Neom McLaren 46 11 St. Vandoorne DS Penske 42 12 R. Rast Neom McLaren 40 13 St. fenestration Nissan e.dams 32 14 No. Born Nissan e.dams 27 15 L. Of Grassi Mahindra 24 16 TO. lotterer Avalanche Andretti 23 17 d. ticktum NIO 333 18 18 AND. Mortar Maserati MSG 17 19 St. Sette Câmara NIO 333 12 20 No. Müller ABT Cupra 10 21 OR. Rowland Mahindra 9 22 R. Frijns ABT Cupra 6 23 R. Merhi Mahindra 0 24 k. van der Linde ABT Cupra 0 25 d. Beckmann Avalanche Andretti 0

Formula E, Team Ranking after E-Prix-1 Rome

pos. Team Points 1 Envision Racing 243 2 TAG Heuer Porsche 237 3 Jaguar TCS 213 4 Avalanche Andretti 189 5 DS Penske 149 6 Maserati MSG 110 7 Neom McLaren 86 8 Nissan e.dams 59 9 Mahindra 33 10 NIO 333 30 11 ABT Cupra 16

An important overtaking is also taking place in the team classification: thanks to the 18 points brought home by Nick Cassidy, the Envision Racing takes the lead with an advantage of six points over the Porsche: with da Costa knocked out, only Wehrlein was unable to defend the primacy of the Germans, who now also have to watch out for the ascent of the Jaguar TCS, now at -24: this ‘last without Bird’s accident would have brought home a haul much higher than 29 points. The other positions are stable: Andretti fourth at +40 on Penske and +79 on Maserati, at the rear the ABT Cupra moves to -14 from the penultimate place thanks to Müller’s sixth place.