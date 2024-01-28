Three races, three different winners
After Pascal Werhrlein's triumph two weeks ago in Mexico City, the Porsche German had to surrender to Jake Dennis and Nick Cassidyrespectively winners of the first and second appointment in Saudi Arabia, on the street circuit of Diriyah. In the first double header of season 10, the reigning world champion redeemed himself after a bitter opening weekend of the world championship, only to finish in 12th position in the second race which took place on Saturday evening. Furthermore, Nick Cassidy's success in this last race allowed the Jaguar driver not only to become the third different winner in the first three races of the year, but also to move ahead of his rivals in the standings.
Cassidy attempts the first escape
In the long wait leading up to the E-Prix in Sao Paulo, which will only take place on March 16, the New Zealander is in fact in the lead at altitude 57 pointswell 19 more compared to his direct pursuer Wehrlein, who failed to achieve the goal of the podium in both Saudi races. In the virtual top-3, third place is occupied by Jean-Eric Vergne, author of the pole position in qualifying 1, with Dennis and Evans closing the top-5 just ahead of Günther, sixth with the Maserati.
Formula E | Drivers Ranking after E-Prix City of Diriyah 2024 (Round 2)
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Nick Cassidy
|Jaguar TCS
|57
|2
|Pascal Wehrlein
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|38
|3
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|DS Penske
|33
|4
|Jake Dennis
|Andretti Global
|28
|5
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar TCS
|21
|6
|Maximilian Günther
|Maserati MSG
|20
|7
|Robin Frijns
|Envision
|19
|8
|Sébastien Buemi
|Envision
|18
|9
|Oliver Rowland
|Nissan
|18
|10
|Jake Hughes
|Neom McLaren
|18
|11
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|DS Penske
|14
|12
|Sam Bird
|Neom McLaren
|12
|13
|Norman Born
|Andretti Global
|9
|14
|Sacha Fenestraz
|Nissan
|8
|15
|Sergio Sette Camara
|ERT Formula E Team
|2
|16
|Edoardo Mortara
|Mahindra
|0
|17
|Nico Müller
|ABT Cupra
|0
|18
|Antonio Felix da Costa
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|0
|19
|Nyck De Vries
|Mahindra
|0
|20
|Jehan Daruvala
|Maserati MSG
|0
|21
|Lucas Di Grassi
|ABT Cupra
|0
|22
|Dan Ticktum
|ERT Formula E Team
|0
Jaguar rejoices
Positive weekend at home Jaguar smiles at the British manufacturer, who with the results obtained flies to the top of the ranking reserved for teams with a total of 78 pointsdistancing the DS Penske by 31 lengths. Porsche, however, slipped to third place, just one point ahead of Andretti and Envision, who followed on equal terms. Further back is Maserati, which remains eighth with Daruvala's absence from the points zone. Finally, Mahindra and ABT Cupra are chasing their first seasonal points.
Formula E | Team ranking after Diriyah 202 E-prix4
|POS.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Jaguar TCS
|78
|2
|DS Penske
|47
|3
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|38
|4
|Andretti Global
|37
|5
|Envision
|37
|6
|Neom McLaren
|30
|7
|Nissan
|26
|8
|Maserati MSG
|20
|9
|ERT Formula E Team
|2
|10
|Mahindra
|0
|11
|ABT Cupra
|0
