Three races, three different winners

After Pascal Werhrlein's triumph two weeks ago in Mexico City, the Porsche German had to surrender to Jake Dennis and Nick Cassidyrespectively winners of the first and second appointment in Saudi Arabia, on the street circuit of Diriyah. In the first double header of season 10, the reigning world champion redeemed himself after a bitter opening weekend of the world championship, only to finish in 12th position in the second race which took place on Saturday evening. Furthermore, Nick Cassidy's success in this last race allowed the Jaguar driver not only to become the third different winner in the first three races of the year, but also to move ahead of his rivals in the standings.

Cassidy attempts the first escape

In the long wait leading up to the E-Prix in Sao Paulo, which will only take place on March 16, the New Zealander is in fact in the lead at altitude 57 pointswell 19 more compared to his direct pursuer Wehrlein, who failed to achieve the goal of the podium in both Saudi races. In the virtual top-3, third place is occupied by Jean-Eric Vergne, author of the pole position in qualifying 1, with Dennis and Evans closing the top-5 just ahead of Günther, sixth with the Maserati.

Formula E | Drivers Ranking after E-Prix City of Diriyah 2024 (Round 2)

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Nick Cassidy Jaguar TCS 57 2 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 38 3 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske 33 4 Jake Dennis Andretti Global 28 5 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS 21 6 Maximilian Günther Maserati MSG 20 7 Robin Frijns Envision 19 8 Sébastien Buemi Envision 18 9 Oliver Rowland Nissan 18 10 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren 18 11 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske 14 12 Sam Bird Neom McLaren 12 13 Norman Born Andretti Global 9 14 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan 8 15 Sergio Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team 2 16 Edoardo Mortara Mahindra 0 17 Nico Müller ABT Cupra 0 18 Antonio Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche 0 19 Nyck De Vries Mahindra 0 20 Jehan Daruvala Maserati MSG 0 21 Lucas Di Grassi ABT Cupra 0 22 Dan Ticktum ERT Formula E Team 0

Jaguar rejoices

Positive weekend at home Jaguar smiles at the British manufacturer, who with the results obtained flies to the top of the ranking reserved for teams with a total of 78 pointsdistancing the DS Penske by 31 lengths. Porsche, however, slipped to third place, just one point ahead of Andretti and Envision, who followed on equal terms. Further back is Maserati, which remains eighth with Daruvala's absence from the points zone. Finally, Mahindra and ABT Cupra are chasing their first seasonal points.

Formula E | Team ranking after Diriyah 202 E-prix4