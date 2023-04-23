Wehrlein in the lead, but watch out for Cassidy
Nick Cassidy’s victory in the second appointment withBerlin E-Prix has rekindled the fight for the leadership of the drivers’ standings, once again occupied by Pascal Wehrlein. The German Porsche driver, who finished the eighth round of the championship in 7th place, is the first competitor to reach the triple-digit mark this season, reaching 100 points, but must watch his back from the return of the New Zealander from the Envision. Thanks to the aforementioned success, Cassidy is in fact alone four delay lengths by the current world championship leader, in a ranking that also sees a great fight for third place. Thanks to the podium conquered today by Jean-Eric Vergnethe Frenchman from the DS closes the world championship top-3, but only one point clear of Jake Dennis, curiously arrived in front of him at the end of the race on the Tempelhof circuit. Also noteworthy are the first championship points of Robin Frijnsauthor of the pole position, and of Nico Müllerwho give away the first points to ABT Cupra.
Formula E | Drivers’ standings after E-Prix Berlin 2023 (Round 8)
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Pascal Wehrlein
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|100
|2
|Nick Cassidy
|Envision
|96
|3
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|DS Penske
|81
|4
|Jake Dennis
|Avalanche Andretti
|80
|5
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar TCS
|76
|6
|Anthony Felix da Costa
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|68
|7
|Sam Bird
|Jaguar TCS
|62
|8
|Sebastien Buemi
|Envision
|57
|9
|René Rast
|Neom McLaren
|40
|10
|Jake Hughes
|Neom McLaren
|32
|11
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|DS Penske
|26
|12
|Maximilian Gunther
|Maserati MSG
|24
|13
|Andre Lotterer
|Avalanche Andretti
|23
|14
|Lucas DiGrassi
|Mahindra
|18
|15
|Norman Born
|Nissan e.dams
|11
|16
|Sergio Sette Camara
|NIO 333
|10
|17
|Dan Ticktum
|NIO 333
|10
|18
|Oliver Rowland
|Mahindra
|9
|19
|Sacha Fenestraz
|Nissan e.dams
|7
|20
|Edward Mortara
|Maserati MSG
|5
|21
|Robin Frijns
|ABT Cupra
|3
|22
|Nico Müller
|ABT Cupra
|2
|23
|Kelvin van der Linde
|ABT Cupra
|0
Formula E | Team standings after E-Prix Berlin 2023
|POS.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|168
|2
|Envision
|153
|3
|Jaguar TCS
|138
|4
|DS Penske
|107
|5
|Avalanche Andretti
|103
|6
|Neom McLaren
|72
|7
|Maserati MSG
|29
|8
|Mahindra
|27
|9
|NIO 333
|20
|10
|Nissan e.dams
|18
|11
|ABT Cupra
|5
Porsche flies to Monte Carlo as leader
Thanks to the performance of its drivers, the ABT Cupra definitively removes the nightmare of still being the only one without points, while still remaining in last position behind Nissan. Progress also by the Maserati, now seventh two points ahead of Mahindra, but once again Mahindra leads the pack Porsche. The Stuttgart company confirms its leadership a 168 points total, fifteen more than Envision. Formula E is now taking a little break before returning to the track in two weeks’ time Principality of Monaco.
