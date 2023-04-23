Wehrlein in the lead, but watch out for Cassidy

Nick Cassidy’s victory in the second appointment withBerlin E-Prix has rekindled the fight for the leadership of the drivers’ standings, once again occupied by Pascal Wehrlein. The German Porsche driver, who finished the eighth round of the championship in 7th place, is the first competitor to reach the triple-digit mark this season, reaching 100 points, but must watch his back from the return of the New Zealander from the Envision. Thanks to the aforementioned success, Cassidy is in fact alone four delay lengths by the current world championship leader, in a ranking that also sees a great fight for third place. Thanks to the podium conquered today by Jean-Eric Vergnethe Frenchman from the DS closes the world championship top-3, but only one point clear of Jake Dennis, curiously arrived in front of him at the end of the race on the Tempelhof circuit. Also noteworthy are the first championship points of Robin Frijnsauthor of the pole position, and of Nico Müllerwho give away the first points to ABT Cupra.

Formula E | Drivers’ standings after E-Prix Berlin 2023 (Round 8)

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 100 2 Nick Cassidy Envision 96 3 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske 81 4 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti 80 5 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS 76 6 Anthony Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche 68 7 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS 62 8 Sebastien Buemi Envision 57 9 René Rast Neom McLaren 40 10 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren 32 11 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske 26 12 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG 24 13 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti 23 14 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra 18 15 Norman Born Nissan e.dams 11 16 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 10 17 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 10 18 Oliver Rowland Mahindra 9 19 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams 7 20 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG 5 21 Robin Frijns ABT Cupra 3 22 Nico Müller ABT Cupra 2 23 Kelvin van der Linde ABT Cupra 0

Formula E | Team standings after E-Prix Berlin 2023

POS. TEAM POINTS 1 TAG Heuer Porsche 168 2 Envision 153 3 Jaguar TCS 138 4 DS Penske 107 5 Avalanche Andretti 103 6 Neom McLaren 72 7 Maserati MSG 29 8 Mahindra 27 9 NIO 333 20 10 Nissan e.dams 18 11 ABT Cupra 5 See also Perez dismisses the controversy: "Let's work as a team" | FormulaPassion.it

Porsche flies to Monte Carlo as leader

Thanks to the performance of its drivers, the ABT Cupra definitively removes the nightmare of still being the only one without points, while still remaining in last position behind Nissan. Progress also by the Maserati, now seventh two points ahead of Mahindra, but once again Mahindra leads the pack Porsche. The Stuttgart company confirms its leadership a 168 points total, fifteen more than Envision. Formula E is now taking a little break before returning to the track in two weeks’ time Principality of Monaco.