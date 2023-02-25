Sacha Fenestraz’s was a real dominance in the FIA ​​Formula E Qualifying in Cape Town, where the South African E-Prix will be held this afternoon, with departure set for 15:03 Italian time.

The Nissan standard bearer literally dominated all the timed sessions that led to determining the starting grid, first standing out in Group A and then making his way through the Quarters, Semifinals and Final, in which he got the better of an excellent Maximilian Günther.

The Frenchman was the only one able to break down the barrier of 1’08” going down to 1’07″848 which earned him Pole Position against the Maserati driver, who will start alongside him.

In the second row, eliminated by the two aforementioned in the Semifinals, Nick Cassidy will start at the wheel of his Envision and Mitchell Evans with the Jaguar.

On the other hand, Jean-Éric Vergne (DS-Penske), Pascal Wehrlein (Porsche), Sébastien Buemi (Envision) – author of a mistake going to ruin the nose against the wall – and Dan Ticktum (NIO 333) stopped in the Quarter Finals , who will therefore find themselves occupying the boxes from the fifth to the eighth of the line-up in order.

Maximilian Gunther, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

It went very badly for Sam Bird, already out in the group stage when he made a mistake when he crashed into Edoardo Mortara’s Maserati, which he had made a mistake shortly before by hitting a wall and staying on the trajectory.

For the British driver of Jaguar it means a very sad ninth place, provided that the marshals do not take action on a possible failure on his part to slow down given that the flags had already been displayed with Mortara stopped for a while.

René Rast, the best of the McLarens, finished tenth, followed by Norman Nato’s Nissan and Jake Dennis’ Andretti, while António Félix da Costa and Stoffel Vandoorne finished 13th and 14th respectively with their Porsche and DS -Penske.

An error in the first part of practice relegates the McLaren of Jake Hughes 15th ahead of the aforementioned Mortara and the Andretti of André Lotterer, with Sérgio Sette Câmara finishing from the rear on the second NIO 333.

Lucas di Grassi, Mahindra Racing, Mahindra M9Electro Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

The race will have to do without Mahindra and Abt Cupra, after the Indian manufacturer’s technicians encountered a suspension problem which also forced the German-Spanish team to stop, which uses the same powertrain.

“The Mahindra Racing Formula E team confirms that it has withdrawn from the FIA ​​Formula E Qualifying and Race in Cape Town due to a safety issue with the rear suspension,” the official statement read.

“The investigation into the elements of the suspension of the Mahindra M9Electro will be investigated by the team upon its return to the UK. The decision will also affect the customer team, Abt Motorsport. The safety of our drivers and teams is more important”.

So no E-Prix for Lucas Di Grassi and Oliver Rowland, Mahindra’s standard bearers, as well as for Nico Müller (bitter birthday today for him) and Kelvin Van Der Linde of the Abt Cupra.