Di Grassi will kick off his 100th Formula E race this weekend in Seoul, which will coincide with his last race with Venturi, having joined the Monegasque team for this season following Audi’s departure.

The 2016-17 champion also aims to become the first Formula E driver to reach 1,000 points, having always been present in the championship since the inaugural race in 2014.

As Sims leaves the Mahindra team to rekindle his interest in GT racing, di Grassi was then taken over by the team, which has also raced in Formula E since its inception.

Mahindra will also become a powerplant supplier for the Abt team, ironically, the team Di Grassi raced for before taking a year off due to Audi leaving the championship.

Oliver Rowland, Mahindra Racing, Mahindra M7Electro Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“The arrival in Mahindra represents a new challenge for my career and the timing could not be better: with the introduction of the Gen3 in the ninth season of the FIA ​​Formula E World Championship, everyone is starting from scratch.

“The seven-year relationship with ABT Sportsline, in which we won the world championship together, will give us a good stepping stone – the team will use the Mahindra Racing powertrain powered by ZF and this additional data and my close relationship with the engineers. they will give us a good hand. “

“The short-term goal is to win races and the long-term goal is to help Mahindra Racing win the world championship and become an electric racing icon around the world. Together we will build an exciting and sustainable future.”

Mahindra is currently in ninth place in the Formula E team championship in a tough season, but team principal Dilbagh Gill hopes the signing of di Grassi will give the team more impetus to challenge the titles with his new Gen3 car.

“There is no doubt that Lucas [di Grassi] he is one of the greatest Formula E drivers in the history of the sport – the statistics and the silverware speak for themselves – but for us his appeal goes far beyond, “said Gill.

We are the only carbon-neutral team since the beginning and it is essential for our existence to carry on the technological developments of electric mobility with passion and knowledge both on and off the track. “

“We believe Lucas is perfectly capable of doing this and we are ready to include it in our innovative Gen3 program in the coming weeks.

“Our ambition is for Mahindra Racing to become world champion and Lucas’ experience and determination will be key to achieving this goal.”