The king of Rome is Jake Dennis. The Andretti Autosport team driver was perfect, taking success in the second race of the Rome E-Prix, the penultimate round of the 2023 Formula E World Championship, also regaining the leadership of the World Championship with just 2 races left at the end of the season.

A race never in question. The Briton got off to a perfect start from the pole position obtained this morning and has always maintained the first position until the finish line. The management of the Attack Modes is perfect, in which he has never given up the leadership by managing the energy in a perfect way.

Dennis was also helped in the second part of the race by the duel for second position between Norman Nato and Sam Bird. The Frenchman, with his wing damaged due to a contact with Dennis after the only restart, had to defend himself from a fierce Bird. However, it should be emphasized that the British rider from the Jaguar Racing team attempted the attack with little vehemence despite being able to have 2-3% more energy than his opponent thanks to the efficiency of the British manufacturer’s powertrain.

Dennis was thus able to bring home the second victory of the season after the one obtained in the opening round of the season in Mexico and to ring the ninth podium of the year. This allows him to return to the lead in the World Championship with 2 races left – and one event, the one in London to be held in 2 weeks – at the end of hostilities.

The Andretti Autosport team driver was also helped by the sensational mistake made by Mitch Evans at Turn 7: on the third lap the Jaguar Racing team driver missed the braking point, ending up flying over the car of Nick Cassidy, another of the 4 title contenders. It was Evans who had the worst, forced to retire due to the numerous damages to his single-seater.

Cassidy, despite having restarted from the penultimate place, tried to recover arriving one step away from the Top 10. A wrong moment in catching the last Attack Mode made him fall to 14th position, but his bad day ended with a accident on the last lap with the second single-seater of the Andretti team, that of André Lotterer. Both ended up against the wall when there were only a few hundred meters to go before the end of the E-Prix in the Eternal City.

Now Jake Dennis is up to 195 points to Nick Cassidy’s 171 and Mitch Evans’ 151. This means that the Briton will enter his home event, the last of the season, with a margin of 24 points over the first of his rivals and 44 over the third.

Speaking of the podium, completed by Nato and Bird, Maserati brought home two good positions thanks to the fourth place of Edoardo Mortara and the sixth of Maximilian Guenther. Between the two Tipo Folgores there is the Envision of Sébastien Buemi, author of a good second part of the race which helped him enter the Top 5.

Pascal Wehrlein finished seventh after a great comeback. The German, who is fourth in the World Championship with 148 points, started from 15th place, going up behind the German in the Maserati. Behind him, however, are the reigning world champion Stoffel Vandoorne, Dan Ticktum and Nico Mueller, with the Portuguese completing the Top 10.

Of note is the accident that occurred on lap 12 with Mahindra driver Lucas Di Grassi, who ended up in a wall after a close duel with Antonio Felix Da Costa. The McLarens did not do well, with Jake Hughes and René Rast respectively 11th and 13th, divided by the Porsche of Felix Da Costa. Another complex race also for Dragon Penske Autosport, with Jean-Eric Vergne forced to return to the pits to replace the front wing damaged in the early stages of the race due to contact.

Now, to see who the world titles will go to, we will have to wait just 2 weeks. the London E-Prix will be held in two race heats, but the first of the two could already prove decisive for the assignment of the 2023 Drivers’ title.