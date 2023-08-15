Formula E has a new champion, the eighth in its history. One might think that Jake Dennis’s world championship campaign started with the best prospects, but that’s not the case. The collective tests in Valencia were a rude awakening for the Porsche-powered cars, lagging behind the competition. However, the German manufacturer showed great reaction capacity, which was followed by the personal one of the British driver after a long streak of zeros in the championship. Jake Dennis retraced his title run during his first press conference as world championalso revealing plans for the future.

An uphill championship

“I’d be lying if I said I expected to win Mexico and then the title. After the tests in Valencia we thought we were one of the least competitive powertrains on the grid. Compared to Maserati we lacked a second in the lap”. Thus begins Jake Dennis, revealing all the technical delay in Porsche at the beginning of the year. However, the Stuttgart company worked hard, focusing on the use of Hankook tires and traction software, to then appear at the starting line as the first force in the field. “The turnaround in terms of performance has been impressive. Recovering and doing one-two in the first three races was really incredible and I think we deserved it. The guys did a really great job, both on the Porsche and Andretti sides, to understand what our weaknesses were and to turn the situation around”.

To the 62 points won in the first three E-Prix, the standard bearer of Andretti he was then the protagonist of a sudden collapse, with four races without points: “I never thought the championship was getting out of hand. At that time of year we had a large lead in the standings. If anything, it was difficult to reset myself psychologically after each race. Not scoring points from January to April was complicated. With the start of the European season in Berlin though we managed to leavegoing to the podium five times in a row”.

One of the areas where the Dennis-Andretti duo made the difference was their incisiveness in qualifying. The Porsche powertrain never lost its competitiveness in the race, but Pascal Wehrlein and the factory team paid for the difficulties over the flying lap. Jake Dennis, on the other hand, was the best performer in qualifying among the Porsche-powered cars, thanks also to the preparation of the car by Andretti: “The team managed to turn the situation around, giving me a car that would allow me to get back to the top, especially in qualifyingand I was able to pay them back.”

The finale in London

The incident in Rome between Mitch Evans and Nick Cassidy meant that Dennis went to the final appointment in London as the absolute favourite. The Briton was crowned world champion already in race-1, crowning his dream of passing under the checkered flag: “During the last red flag I was third, a position sufficient to be crowned champion, but I really wanted to win the title by crossing the finish line. It was a risky situation because Buemi was behind me and surely he would have tried to stop me.”

“I just wanted to experience all the sensations you experience crossing the finish line as a world champion”continues Dennis. “I am happy that Formula E has restarted the race. […] I don’t think I can describe the emotions I felt at that moment. The World Cup means a lot to me. We’ve worked hard over the last three years for this and I’m happy I was able to pay back the team.”

There is also a thought for what happened to Nick Cassidy. In London, the rival for the title paid dearly for contact with his own teammate, while trying to climb positions to mend the gap in the standings: “I would never want to experience what Nick must have felt when he damaged his front wing and stayed out of the title fight. He’s been a great opponent this year, rode at a very high level and spurred me on to do better. The same goes for Mitch and Pascal. Like us, he deserved the title. I think next year he will be a great rival ”.

Merit victory

Jake Dennis is the first world champion of the Gen3 era. The third generation cars proved to be profoundly different to drive compared to their ancestors. There is no doubt that the Andretti standard bearer was among the best interpreters of the change: “The Gen3 It has adapted very well to my driving style. It was much smoother than previous years with Gen2, where it was all about numbers and strategy. This year instead it depended on how the rider felt in certain situations. We are world champions. I’d be lying if I said the car didn’t suit my driving style.”

The affinity with Gen3, however, does not detract from what Dennis has achieved: “I feel I deserved to win. I don’t have to prove anything anymore and I can just be myself. I want to keep doing my best to win as many races as possible by working hard. Obviously I will be the rider to beat, but it’s a nice feeling and I’m enjoying it. I can’t wait to be ready for next season.” It’s hard to blame the new world champion, given his eight podium finishes and his placement in the top four in all the races in which he scored points.

Doors open to Drugovich

With the end of the season, the relationship between Andretti and Andre Lotterer also comes to an end. “His talent is undeniableit is undoubtedly fast”Dennis thought. “He probably missed that last lap when it mattered most, but I’m still very grateful to him, not just for his career. I learned a lot from him, both on and off the track. He’s a good guy, and I wish him the best, whatever he does.”

With Lotterer’s departure, the team is now looking for a replacement. The new world champion is actively involved in the decision-making process: “There are several options on the table. I am involved in the decision, because the team wants to hear my opinion. Whether it’s a rookie or an experienced rider, I want someone who can push me to the max and with whom I can try to win the constructors’ title. We deserve it.”

Among the names supported is that of Felipe Drugovich, who has already tested Formula E with Maserati, providing excellent feedback: “In terms of talent, there is no doubt that he can easily achieve good results in Formula E. We are interested in him like other riders on the grid. He certainly knows how to drive, having been the fastest in both the Rookie Tests in Berlin and in the tests in Rome. Whoever signs with us I’ll be happy, but we’re in no hurry.”

The future

As happened to De Vries before him, after winning the title, Dennis too is now approached to Formula 1, a category in which Andretti aspires to enter. However, the world champion does not seem willing to leave the electric circus: “My plan is to continue in Formula E for a long time to come, I have no intention of leaving. Andretti of course he is trying to get into Formula 1, but I don’t see myself going there. I’m already 28, I don’t think it would work. I will continue my work with Red Bull, helping them develop their cars as best I can. Right now in Formula E I’m having fun and I have a good balance in my life. I enjoy the races, but thanks to the fact that the championship ends in July, I can also enjoy a normal life with my friends.”

Dennis is also associated with BMW’s Hypercar program for Le Mans and the WEC, a championship in which several Formula E drivers race. The Briton is realistic about it though: “It would be difficult for me. My priority is Formula E and some races are concurrent. I will still enjoy the test, I think the car will be fun. It is truly beautiful and incredible, one of the most fascinating. I would like to race at Le Mans in the future. I’ve already competed in the past, but it didn’t go well. Winning with BMW would be incredible, but at the moment my focus is Formula E.”. There is also no interest in IndyCar, another championship in which Andretti could offer Dennis a top-level seat: “I don’t even have the desire to go to IndyCar. I will continue here and aim to win the World Cup again in the next few years.”