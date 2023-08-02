The first World Championship of the Gen3 era ends with the success of Jake Dennis and Envision Racing. It is the victory of the private teams over the official manufacturers, a result of the legacy left by Mercedes. The void left after the star’s farewell, and like it that of Audi and BMW, has benefited the proliferation of customer teams. At the same time, however, it was the top manufacturers themselves who deliberately affiliated themselves with satellite teams, drawing on the example of the successful collaboration between Mercedes and Venturi.

The best win

As per tradition in the history of the category, the fight for the iris was marked by balance and uncertainty, leaving the ungrateful task of issuing the verdict to the episodes. However, in light of the final outcome, it is difficult not to believe that the best driver and team won. The season was marked by challenge between the motorized Jaguar and Porsche, a contemporary transposition of the previous rivalry at Le Mans. On the technical front, the challenge was mainly played on traction. Unloading the 350 kW with the low-grip Hankook tires was one of the biggest difficulties the teams had to face, working on the control software to sweeten the power delivery.

The Porsche 99X-Electric simply dominated the start of the championship, but the jaguar was the author of an important development work, which was the basis of the comeback in the championship. The motorized Jaguars have thus become first force in the second half of the season, especially regarding the pace in qualifying. After the curtain falls on 2023, the I-TYPE 6 is the new benchmark for Season 10.

In the context of the Porsche-Jaguar fight, the driver of a customer team from the second force in the field won. In the decisive phase of the season, Jake Dennis made the difference between the Porsche powered ones, especially on the flying lap, constantly fighting for the front rows of the grid. Looking at the numbers, it surprises him that the Briton has racked up the fewest wins of all title contenders, just two to Wehrlein’s three and Evans and Cassidy’s four. Dennis also went four races without scoring points, the highest number tied with Cassidy. On the other hand, in addition to his victories, the world champion has collected well eight podium finishes, double that of Envision’s New Zealander. Dennis has consistently finished in the top 4 in all the races in which he has scored points, confirming once again that the key to success in Formula E is consistency.

Gen3 promoted

The premises on the eve of the new era were certainly not the best. With the Gen3 the focus was on a big leap in performance, possible only if supported by an adequate technological step. The goals risked being overly ambitious, given that in December 2021, just a year before its debut, Formula E suddenly found itself forced to change battery cell specifications. The delay at that point postponed the resolution of all youth problems, with rumors of violent crashes in testing and prospects of doomsday scenarios in the race.

However, the parties involved reacted in good time, so much so that even the rear emergency brakes were almost never used. The dynamics of the race remained in line with the standards of the past, actually reducing the number of contacts on the track which certainly didn’t help the image of the category. The knockout qualifying format confirms what was already seen in last season, i.e. a more linear, followable and less confusing fight for the title than in the years in which, a few races from the end, there were still a dozen or more aspiring champions. Qualifying, together with the return to the race distance in laps with no more energy subtraction under the Safety Car, is the indication of a Formula E that treasures mistakes committed in the past. Looking to the future, the hope is that we can work on the remaining critical issues, above all the poor media and narrative promotion of the category, improving the form of a championship whose substance grows from year to year.