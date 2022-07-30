After taking pole position ahead of Vandoorne, Jake Dennis was able to hold the lead at the start and keep the Mercedes driver at bay throughout the race, managing his pace and energy to cross the finish line. with an advantage of 2.2 seconds and thus establish himself in the first race of the weekend in London.

Dennis got off to a good start at the start of the race and held the lead in the first corner before trying to set the pace in an attempt to match his 2021 win.

On the ninth lap the two passed at the same time in the section of the track dedicated to attack mode, thus remaining glued to the same power, but at the end of the additional boost Dennis had 2% more energy than Vandoorne, having also used less energy of de Vries and Sette Camara in pursuit.

The Mercedes duo had aimed to stay ahead of Sergio Sette Camara at the start, predicting that the Dragon Penske driver would try to keep them behind, and they did.

The Brazilian, however, broke the delay on the fifth lap and threw himself inside Nyck de Vries in turn 1, snatching third place from the reigning champion. The Penske team rider was able to keep up with Vandoorne, but was later overtaken by de Vries when the Dutchman overtook him thanks to attack mode on lap eight.

After activating the second attack mode, Dennis began to break the delay by increasing the margin on Vandoorne to 1.5 ”, also being able to enjoy a greater reserve of energy than the Belgian.

In the final 15 minutes of the race Vandoorne managed to reduce the gap from Dennis to a second, but continued to run out of energy, while the Andretti driver continued to manage his pace by keeping the Belgian at a safe distance. .

Edoardo Mortara, Venturi Racing, Silver Arrow 02 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

This margin was enough for Dennis to take his second London E-Prix win, having won Saturday’s race from second on the grid last year. The Brit also set the fastest lap, completing his Grand Slam.

Thanks to second place, Vandoorne increased his points lead in the drivers’ championship, while de Vries maintained third place despite a dramatic late-race battle with Nick Cassidy on the ball.

The latter has adopted a different strategy than his rivals by passing through the area dedicated to the late attack mode, thus having the opportunity to recover ground in the second half of the race and to reach de Vries after overcoming opponents of the caliber of Sette Camara, Maximilian Guenther and Oliver Askew.

With Cassidy on the heels of de Vries, the Dutchman put in a strenuous defense to keep the New Zealander behind. The Envision driver tried to overtake de Vries at the finish line, but the Mercedes driver preceded him by just 3 tenths of a second.

Fifth position for Oliver Askew good at taking advantage of the incorrect power management by Guenther which forced the Nissan driver to retreat to eighth position behind Mitch Evans and Antonio Felix da Costa.

Too bad for Sergio Sette Camara also short of energy after having occupied the fourth position for most of the race. In the end, the Brazilian finished out of the top ten without having a chance to get the first points of the year.

Lucas di Grassi took advantage of his compatriot’s problems to finish in ninth position, while Pascal Wehrlein recovered a point in a difficult race for Porsche.

Disastrous first race of the weekend for Edoardo Mortara. The Swiss of the Venturi team was involved in a contact at the start and after entering the pits to replace the damaged nose is relegated to last position.