In the crowd of the first lap, in which the lack of visibility and grip in turn 20-21 knocked out several drivers and led them to crash into the wall, de Vries skidded on the same trajectory as Buemi, who already had hit the barrier.

Mercedes then rammed and picked up Buemi’s car and squeezed under, with the halo keeping the Nissan away from de Vries’ head. The nose of the Dutchman’s car had an obvious cut, but de Vries was kept away from the multiple safety devices on the car.

De Vries suggested the crash seemed scarier than it actually was and stated that he wasn’t going particularly fast when he crashed into Buemi’s car.

“Thank God we have the halo, although I think the crash seemed scarier than it was,” de Vries told Motorsport.com.

“It was actually quite slow. Looking at the video, it almost looks like it’s in slow motion. Difficult conditions, very poor visibility.”

“And you know how it is, you see so little that you judge the braking point based on the cars around us. I don’t want to blame them, of course, it’s my responsibility. But yes, I think everyone has done it. simply get carried away “.

“When you go slightly off the line at Turn 20 there is only zero grip, and you hit this patch of concrete with a manhole. And that’s enough to make a mistake.”

“But yes, I think everyone was a bit late on the brakes and unfortunately this was the end of our race.”

Nyck de Vries, Mercedes-Benz EQ Photo by: Andreas Beil

When asked if it was a little too easy for Formula E Gen2 cars to slip under another car, de Vries broadly agreed, but stressed that he didn’t want to criticize the car’s design – and to just be happy to have the halo to protect him.

“Who am I to judge? I’m not part of the design team or the committee that works with designers to design something like this.”

“It’s true that without the halo I would have been even shorter than I already am. Luckily we had one and it saved me. But I agree, maybe it’s too easy for the cars to slip under one another. But, I repeat, what can I say about it? “.