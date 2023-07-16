Motorsport history repeats itself, with another hard-fought championship likely to be decided by episodes. In Rome, Mitch Evans makes a mistake in the usual and unforgivable braking at turn 7, removing himself and championship leader Nick Cassidy from the scene. The episode paves the way for the Capitoline victory for Jake Dennis, the new world leader with two races still to go in London, a track particularly loved by the Englishman. The Andretti home driver will have to be especially careful of Cassidy in a world championship clash that will see the standard-bearers of two private teams as protagonists, with the official Porsche and Jaguar teams sidelined.

Uncomfortable customers

The sentiment expressed will certainly be genuine, but the words of Roger Griffiths, Andretti’s Team Principal, sound almost mocking when after the race he thanked Porsche for the competitiveness of the supplied car, especially celebrating its efficiency and low fuel consumption in the race. In fact, the 99X Electric was born as a racing car, struggling however not a little to perform at its best on one lap. “In general, our race pace is very good, whereas last year it was not. Qualifying, on the other hand, goes like this”commented Florian Modlinger, Porsche Team Principal on the eve.

And yet, unlike the official team, the Andretti customer manages to achieve important results also in qualifying. Two seasonal pole positions scored by Jake Dennis, against zero for the Wehrlein-Da Costa pairing, a difference due as much to the performance of the English driver as to the preparation of the car. The recent farewells to the category by Mercedes, Audi and BMW have left several teams without manufacturers, increasing the number of privateer teams on the grid. The 2023 World Cup sees now two customer teams compete for the drivers’ titleteaching how much the sporting and technical management of cars on the track can make a difference, allowing private individuals to get the better of manufacturers.

Andretti hadn’t actually been perfect in managing the match on Saturday in Rome, making a rather gross mistake. After having misestimated the number of recovery laps due to the Safety Car, the pit wall had no choice but to order Dennis to slow down, wasting a podium by now in the safe. However, on Sunday the team read the race perfectly, understanding in advance that energy management would have been less relevant. The race distance was one lap shorter than on Saturday, while the brief entry of the Safety Car, not offset by extra laps, further reduced fuel consumption.

Dennis conserved energy in the opening laps, then drove at a fast pace in the second half of the race and crossed the finish line with exactly 0% energy remaining, making it impossible for anyone to overtake him. Many times the Porsche factory racing team has paid instead strategy errors, most recently in Portland, when the delayed activation of Attack Mode cost Wehrlein important positions. Between the set-up of the car in qualifying and the ability to read the race, Andretti and Jake Dennis had the upper hand in the duel with Porsche, now fighting for the drivers’ title as leader of the standings.

Double-edged Envision

Sad faces in the Envision box at the end of the race. The accident triggered by Evans inevitably compromised his ambitions for victory in Rome, but the strategic management of the race was in any case excessively conservative and far from optimal. Both cars saved too much energy in the opening stages, but were unable to make any use of it in the second half of the race when the pace was by now too fast to overtake. Cassidy in particular crossed the finish line with 3% of residual energy, a waste which partly explains his comeback difficulties after the accident. However, despite the bad luck and the mistakes made, Envision Racing and Cassidy will still fight for the drivers’ title in London, while Jaguar will be much more out of the way.

Once again, the customer team proved itself in Rome more incisive in preparing the car, especially in improving the setting for Sunday on the basis of the data collected on Saturday. He sounded almost disconsolate Evans after going out in qualifying defeat against Cassidy. “We have to find more pace if we want to win today” hoped the official Jaguar driver, who in any case had improved his time by almost a second compared to Saturday.

Yet, relying on a customer team had been a well-thought-out strategic choice by Jaguar at the start of the season, wanted to speed up the development of the car. “We knew that having a customer team could give us benefits”, he explained to Evans last May. “Formula E weekends are very short. Having four cars and as many drivers collecting data accelerates the learning process, which is important for making quick decisions on all cars. With four cars going in different directions you can figure out which one is better. This is the beauty of having a very united working group”.

However, the collaboration with Envision Racing risks proving to be a double-edged sword for Jaguar. At least on paper, the private team suffers from disadvantages compared to the official one, for example not being able to carry out the same tests and in general arriving less prepared for the race weekend. And yet, it will be an unofficial customer car that will actually compete for the drivers’ title. Jaguar will also be in full fight for the team title in London, with Envision itself among its opponents. Who knows if this will lead the two teams to suddenly review their relationship more adversaries than allies.

Nissan aims for McLaren

In Rome there is also a builder who manages to show off more than his client. An outstanding Norman Nato gives Nissan its own first podium in two seasons, with the Japanese manufacturer getting closer to the McLaren customer in the standings. Nissan took two excellent positions in both qualifying sessions in Rome, confirming their speed over the flying lap. Poor efficiency continues to detract from race performance, with the shorter race duration on Sunday certainly helping to maintain a strong pace.

The eighteen precious points conquered now allow Nissan to hope for overtaking McLaren in the standings. In general, the double E-Prix in London will be a weekend full of intertwined challenges for the driver and team titles, but also between the private and factory teams of the same manufacturer. It’s a shame that Formula E doesn’t raffle too a builders cup, adding up the points collected by cars with the same powertrain in a similar way to what happens in MotoGP. In London there could have been another title up for grabs, but nothing prevents everyone from calculating their own rankings.