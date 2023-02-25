It is a masterpiece victory that António Félix Da Costa obtained in the Cape Town E-Prix, with another sprint finish that in this South African round of the FIA ​​Formula E saw the Porsche driver get the better of a tough Jean-Eric Vergne.

The race experienced heart pounding moments up to the checkered flag, with constantly changing positions and an almost perfect strategy adopted by the Portuguese of Porsche, who almost saw the primacy fade due to a lightness that we will explain later.

But going by order, there is immediately a Safety Car on the first lap when Da Costa’s teammate, Pascal Wehrlein, runs wide in turn 10, hitting Sébastien Buemi right in the middle of the group. The Porsche driver went out with the left front suspension bent, the Envision Frenchman managed to restart despite the rear wing damaged in the impact.

When the race direction decreed the freezing of the positions with the Full Course Yellow and the subsequent Safety Car to allow the recovery of Wehrlein’s car, Maximilian Günther surprised the poleman Sacha Fenestraz overtaking him with a dubious move and taking the lead with his Maserati. Meanwhile the other Maserati, in the hands of Edoardo Mortara, sadly withdrew.

At the restart, which took place on lap 6, Günther and Fenestraz continued arm in arm for a few laps, then leaving the lead to the Envision of an excellent Nick Cassidy when the two widened their trajectory to go into the Attack Mode activation area to take advantage of the additional power.

In this juncture of the race, the New Zealander had seemed to be in better shape, but among the various position exchanges behind him with the Attack Modes that were running out among the others, on lap 21 there was the episode that actually turned the race for Da Costa, in that moment he climbed from 13th place up to the Top5.

On lap 21 Günther made a mistake in one of the detached shoals going to skid and bend the right rear against the external barriers, to then park after a few meters to retire. At the countdown of the FCY, Da Costa performed a half-magic by parading Vergne for second place, with Fenestraz who had slipped behind the two just before going into the Attack Mode area.

New restart and Da Costa who waited until lap 24 to get behind Cassidy, imitated in the following lap by Vergne. Here things seemed to be done for the Portuguese, still having an Attack Mode to exploit; the choice was made on lap 28, but by sending the photocells and Vergne mockingly overtook him when the Porsche’s rival had to pass back into the activation zone.

With the race extended by a couple of laps, the two set up a stupendous finish which saw Da Costa surprise with a great move on the outside of ‘JEV’ at turn 8-9 and beating the Frenchman of the DS- Penske.

Furious fights also behind with Fenestraz who had a final collapse from his hands in his hair after he had managed to take back the third position from Cassidy, who finds himself with a good podium in his hands in extremis while the Frenchman of Nissan is last .

Nick Cassidy, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6 Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Nice recovery also for René Rast with McLaren, who climbed up to fourth place, imitated by a stoic Buemi capable of grabbing fifth despite the initial misadventures.

Dan Ticktum finished sixth with the NIO 333, followed by DS-Penske of reigning champion Stoffel Vandoorne, while Norman Nato was eighth on the only surviving Nissan followed by André Lotterer’s Andretti, penalized by 5″ for an infraction committed under the Safety regime Car.

Jake Hughes is also in the Top10 with the other McLaren, while Mitchell Evans (Jaguar) and Jake Dennis (Andretti) have a bitter taste, respectively 11th and 13th after having to serve a Drive Through for using too much energy (the New Zealander ) and uneven tire pressure (British).

Among them is the NIO 333 of an impalpable Sérgio Sette Câmara to complete the order of arrival.

Noses outside the Mahindra garage Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

The Mahindras of Lucas Di Grassi and Oliver Rowland did not take part in the race, as did the Abt Cupras of Nico Müller and Kelvin Van Der Linde, which withdrew before Qualifying after the Indian manufacturer (which shares the powertrain with the German-Spanish team) has identified a reliability problem with the suspension.

Sam Bird, on the other hand, watched his colleagues after he crashed into the Maserati of Edoardo Mortara in Qualifying, which ended up in the wall just before. The Briton’s Jaguar reported chassis failure, so it was impossible to replace it in time for the green light.