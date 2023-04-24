Formula E | Climate activists hit the track in the middle of the electric formula race

The Formula E class cars were ready to start when the activists came to the track.

Formula E -class, or the eighth race of the World Series of electric formulas, was interrupted on Sunday in Berlin before it started, when climate activists hit the track.

The German climate activist group Letzte Generation took responsibility for what happened on his Twitter account.

“It’s time to slow down, because we are on the climate change highway to hell with our foot on the gas pedal,” the group wrote in connection with the video they published.

Formula E is the only race class of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) in which zero-emission fully electric cars are driven.

Letzte Generation reasoned in his video interfering with car races in an emergency. According to activists, preventing a climate catastrophe requires an emergency brake from the government.

Motorsport site Motorsport said that the electric formula series commented on the incident briefly after the race.

“The race was momentarily delayed when the local authorities reacted to a protest unrelated to the event. The security personnel dealt with the disturbance quickly and safely, and the event was able to proceed as planned.”

According to Motorsport, Letzte Generation organized several other demonstrations around Berlin.

The Formula E series competition was organized in the area of ​​Tempelhof Airport. The race, which started after a short delay, was won on Sunday Nick Cassidy.