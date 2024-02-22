The man to beat

Just one day of testing in Bahrain was enough to make all Formula 1 fans imagine it 2024 season a carbon copy of the one experienced last yearwith Max Verstappen and Red Bull firmly on the top step of the podium and unapproachable for all rivals. Day-1 in Sakhir, concluded by Verstappen with over a second ahead of his direct rivals, seems to have already demonstrated how even the brand new RB20 has nothing to envy of its ancestor, capable of winning 21 GPs out of 22 in 2023 .

Discounted outcome

The hunt for the F1 World Championship seems so obvious that the CEO of Formula E, Jeff Dodds. The 51-year-old manager, in a recent interview given to the channel TNT Sports – the 'home' of Formula E in the UK and Ireland – had fun launching a bet/provocation perhaps in the hope of further 'motivating' the three-time world champion's rivals. In fact, Dodds promised to detach a $250,000 check to be donated to charity in case someone other than Verstappen manages to win the title.

250 thousand dollars to charity

“Max is favored, at 99%. If any of the other 19 drivers win the championship – guaranteed Dodds – we will give a quarter of a million dollars to a charity of your choice“. Certainly a nice gesture, but for the moment the chances of Dodds having to reach for his checkbook seem rather remote. If nothing else, however, the Dutchman's rivals will not be able to complain about a lack of adequate 'stimulus'.