Nick Cassidy is the man of the moment in Formula E. The New Zealander has won the last two E-Prixes and success in Monte Carlo has propelled him to the top of the world standings. The bishop of Envision Racing met the press after his victory in the Principality, already projecting himself to the challenges of the next double race in Jakarta. The goal is to score important points from a world championship point of view, but Envision Racing, as a customer team, suffers from an important disadvantage: not being able to carry out the same tests as the official manufacturers.

That click in 2022

Regardless of the final verdict, 2023 will be remembered as the year of Nick Cassidy’s consecration in Formula E. The New Zealander took a few seasons to get used to a category that has always been ruthless towards newcomers, but something ignited in the last championship : “My feeling is that I’ve been driving well in Formula E since qualifying in Marrakesh last season. In New York and London we also had some good weekends, perhaps a little unlucky, but where we were still competitive. I have come into this season with a lot of self-confidence. Last year it’s like there was a click. I think what we’re seeing now is a result of that. Obviously I didn’t expect to be so consistent in terms of results, I’m very proud of it. However, the road is still long. The goal is to continue to score points like I’m doing now”.

“I am surprised by these results”, continues Cassidy. “There are many competitive riders now and both qualifying and the races are very competitive. Anything can happen and anyone can still win.” Energy management and attack timing in the race are the two main qualities of the Envision driver, who however wants to continue working on himself: “I want to focus on qualifying to do better. I think it was quite evident during the season. In Berlin my qualifying was quite ok, but in Monaco I was missing something and I wasn’t able to fight for pole”.

With two consecutive victories and the leadership of the championship standings, it would be easy to get caught up in the excitement. However, the New Zealander preaches calm, aware of an important disadvantage that afflicts Envision Racing: “My team has been incredible this year. Overall though, we are customers and we cannot do the same tests of the official stables. I know Porsche and someone else are doing some testing this week. Nissan was also competitive in Monaco and carried out tests shortly before. It will be increasingly difficult for us, but it’s part of the game.”

Look at the next races

The next stop will be the double Jakarta E-Prix scheduled for June 3 and 4. “In Jakarta the conditions will be different and difficultpredicts Cassidy. “With the new tyres, we could see something different with energy management. We have some information about Jakarta, which in some respects will make the preparation easier. Jaguar and Envision have done a good job so far on the simulation side, trying to understand the conditions and what challenges will be faced. We have an idea of ​​what to expect, but overall there will still be a lot of news. An important factor is the weatherwith severe storms. This could have an influence and change everything quickly”.

“We have to think of two different preparations,” explains the New Zealander. “That of the personnel obviously and then the car: tires and batteries will be at the center of attention. Last year I have never sweated so much driving a race car. It’s really hot and it’s tough”. As in Berlin, the road surface will also be a factor in Jakarta, although it is not excluded that this may have changed since last season. “The most important aspect is the surface. Last year the asphalt was new and quite dark, so the track temperatures were high. The level of grip was very good, but I don’t know how things have changed. With that extreme weather, the surface and bumps may have changed. It will be interesting to see what the surface will look like twelve months later.”

In 2022 the Jaguar team, of which Envision is now a customer, won the Jakarta E-Prix but, more importantly, dominated the double Rome E-Prix. The two cities will host four of the last seven races of this World Championship, an opportunity that could be tempting to extend the standings over Porsche. Cassidy however, once again, remains down to earth: “I expect many unknowns in Jakarta, where I think several teams will be in the match. For Rome, however, we should have a competitive car. If we manage to collect points in Jakarta, we could play our cards in Rome”.

Fast charging to discuss

Formula E has now passed the halfway point of the season and it is now clear that fast-charging pit stops won’t make their debut until next year. Pit stops will add around 10% energy, with the risk that the resulting increase in race pace could make overtaking more difficult. “I think it’s something to evaluate after the season”comments Cassidy when asked if it is appropriate to reduce the energy available in the race. “We need to discuss how the races have been so far and the format in general. One positive thing about this season I think is that every race has been nice to watch. From what I perceive, everyone is talking about how fun racing in Formula E is. If we could continue like this, that would be great. Even if the riders complain, it doesn’t matter as long as the fans are happy.” concludes the New Zealander.