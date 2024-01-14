Whenever a category arrives in Mexico, we talk about Sergio Perez. Even though Formula E arrived this weekend, Checo received space in the newspapers. The reason is easy to say: #11 currently does not have a contract in Formula 1 for 2025. And, considering his negative performances in the last season and the team's reluctance to let drivers race well beyond the age of 30, the Next could be Perez's last season in Formula 1.

ChecoNaturally, he would like to remain in the Circus even after 2024, the natural end of the contract with Red Bull. It remains to be seen who would agree to take on a non-futuristic driver, with a considerable salary, at the gates of a new power unit cycle. If no one accepted the risk, Perez would only have the other categories left. And it is perhaps for this reason that co-founder Alberto Longo invited him to join the category full-electric.

Longo's words

“Checo needs real competition“, he began with a joke in the words ad AS. “I talk to Checo constantly. Formula E is his home, the doors are open and he is welcome“.

Perez's contract

The Mexican driver has been with Red Bull since the 2021 season, after convincing the management of Milton Keynes to take him into the team after an exhilarating season in Racing Point, topped by his first victory in Formula 1, also recovering from last place. In his three-year period with Red Bull, the Mexican increased the number of successes in the Circus to six, but suffered enormously from the competition with teammate Max Verstappen, to the point that the contract renewed in 2022 seems almost impossible to extend further beyond 2024.