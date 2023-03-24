The Formula E World Championship is back in Brazil on the occasion ofSao Paulo ePrix on March 25th for the sixth round on the calendar of the ninth season. First time at Rio de Janeiro in 2014-15 and the second right at St. Paul in 2017-18, but in both cases nothing came of it. Below the full times on TV of the 2023 City of San Paolo ePrix.

Formula E Brazil 2023, characteristics of the circuit

This Saturday’s Sao Paulo ePrix 2023 will complete the hat-trick of new host cities of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Season 9, following the debut to Cape Town And Hyderabad. In this stage there are two home riders: the former champion Lucas di Grassi (Mahindra Racing), originally from São Paulo, e Sérgio Sette Câmara (NIO 333 Racing).

Street circuit layout Sao Paulo ePrix Brazil 2023

The sixth race of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship takes place on the Sambadrome circuit which is 2.96 km long and has 11 bends. With three long straights connected by treacherous chicanes, wide bends and tight bends, the San Paolo circuit looks like challenging race for all the drivers, with the single-seater batteries to be managed immediately to avoid running dry in the finale.

ePrix San Paolo Formula E 2023 on TV and streaming

The times of weekend race events of the Sao Paulo ePrix of Brazil, shown below, are broadcast live in streaming on: Formula E YouTube channel, Formula E Facebook page, Formula E website, Formula E app, Sportmediaset.it, Italy 1, Sky Sports One And Sky Action.

Date and times Formula E 2023 in Brazil

Free Practice Times

FP1 : 8.25pm ​​– 9.15pm (Friday 24 March);

: 8.25pm ​​– 9.15pm (Friday 24 March); FP2: 11:25 – 12:15 (Saturday 25 March).

Qualifying times

Qualifications: 1.40pm-2.55pm (Saturday 25 March).

Race times ePrix San Paolo Formula E

Competition: 18:00 (Saturday 25 March).

You may also be interested in this content

👉 Formula E 2023 calendar

👉 Formula E 2023 standings

👉 Race results, standings and Formula E news

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK