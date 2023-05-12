The technical narrative in Formula E revolves a lot around the characteristics of the six powertrains present, differing in engine philosophy, suspension geometry, gear ratio and weight distribution. However, once the engine builders deliver their packages to the teams, it’s up to them to extract the full potential. Modeling and simulation are central practices for achieving optimal tuning, with balancing in turn affecting energy management. FormulaPassion met with Nicolas Mauduit, CTO of DS Pensketo delve into the teams’ responsibilities in maximizing the powertrain package.

Data collection and models

The search for the optimal setup starts from the simulations carried out in the factory, which in turn are based on the construction of virtual models capable of replicating the car’s behavior on the track, predicting its response to setup variations. The more accurate the model, the more representative the simulation, the more engineers can rely on it to validate the race set-up. Unfortunately, modeling is one of the most complex practices in engineering, but luckily for the Penske team, DS comes to the rescue with valuable data: “At the beginning of the season DS Performance, who is our engineer, gives us a lot of information on the powertrain”, explains Mauduit. “The data that we lack at the beginning of the year rather concern the tire model, which have changed this season and are supplied by Hankook. Therefore, there is a lot of work that goes into creating a model of the tyres. Another element to be modeled is the front generator, which is supplied by the FIA.”

The tire supplier provides the teams with some data to model the tyres, but the virtual model is continuously refined during construction in search of better representativeness: “Hankook gave us information at the start, which is available to all teams. But all of us want to find a competitive edge over the competition and every time we go around the track in private tests we try to develop a more accurate model of rubber”. The IndyCar championship is the best example of this, as the cars are 95% the same for all the teams, thus building the competitive advantage on the set-ups, the effectiveness of which depends on the representativeness of the virtual models. In Formula E, the characteristics of the various powertrains influence the hierarchical order on the track, but the factory simulations are no less relevant for this.

Simulations before, during and after

Once the virtual model has been created, it is time to use it for simulations: “At Versailles we have our own pilot for the simulator. We usually test about a week before each event, with different riders. We try to correlate the data with the previous race and then prepare the next one”. At the end of each E-Prix, the team runs the simulations again on the same track they just tackled to correlate the data collected on the track with the initial forecasts. In fact, correlation is the fundamental aspect that allows you to perfect virtual models.

The simulator tests are held from the week before and after the E-Prix, but can also take place during the race weekend. With the exception of Monaco, all Formula E events in 2023 have had the first free practice sessions held on Friday afternoons, giving the teams a full night to correlate data and fine-tune the set-up: “Normally we have the night between Friday and Saturday to continue with the simulations. For Monaco, however, this was not possible, but it’s another challenge.” explains Mauduit.

The preparation does not only concern the set-up, but also the driving style: “Everything is important. The driver is a key factor in the efficiency of the car, in terms of how he drives and how he reacts to the car”. For example, Stoffel Vandoorne joined the DS-Penske team on the eve of 2023. The Belgian is not only an important acquisition from a sporting point of view, being the reigning world champion, but also a technical one, bringing the team’s experience as a dowry who dominated the last two seasons: “Each driver brings with him his personal experience, deriving from his past experiences with other teams. However, each team works differently, so every time driver and team must adapt to each other. Stoffel provides us with feedback that we try to make the most of”.

Software development

Parallel to model building and virtual simulations, another aspect that enriches the technical challenge in Formula E is software development, comparable in relevance to the aerodynamic updates in Formula 1. Mauduit tries to explain in more detail the areas of performance affected by this Work: “Another aspect is software development, for example to better regenerate energy in the race during braking. The software is important in managing the point at which the rider has to lift off the accelerator and then brake to regenerate, to improve energy recovery from both axles. During the season you can’t develop the hardware, but you can improve the regeneration under braking and some traction too. It is a sort of assistance to the pilot in these phases. Then of course, there is energy management”.

The delivery of engine power is quite restricted in Formula E. In fact, the regulation prohibits the use of traction control systems, while the torque-power-accelerator position map is approved for the whole season. However, small margins of intervention remain to refine the smoothness and modulation of the traction power. The DS-Maserati combination is an eloquent example of the weight covered by the software. In fact, the two single-seaters, while mounting the same powertrain, behave like profoundly different cars in that each team develops its own software separately. The internal challenge within the Stellantis group also illustrates the importance of working on the set-ups: unlike other teams, the two brands do not exchange data or collaborate to research the set-up. “DS and Maserati each run their own cars independently. We are rivals on the track and we want to be ahead of each other.” concludes Mauduit.