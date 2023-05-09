The days in the simulator, the wake-up call at dawn, the excitement of qualifying, the diopters lost on the monitors in search of that extra cent of performance. Behind those two hours during which the public tunes in to the television, there is a wealth of stories, sensations and preparation that in motorsport struggles to shine through in all its complexity. Thanks to the team DS Penske, FormulaPassion he was able to experience a day of competition through the eyes of a competitor. In fact, Formula E is known for being a less hermetic environment and much more open to fans than Formula 1. The same is true for journalists, who have more opportunities to tell fans what it means to compete in a world championship .

Eve

The work in Formula E never stops, especially for an official manufacturer like DS which, in addition to managing its cars on the track, carries out the software development of the powertrain. However, the actual preparation for an event takes place in the week before the E-Prix, when the riders start working to the simulator in search of the ideal set-up and battery management strategy, evaluating which points of the track are the most effective for saving energy. The two aspects are closely connected, as a well-trimmed and balanced car translates into greater cornering distances, expending less energy to regain speed on the following straight.

The team travels to the circuit a day or two before the event. With the E-Prix scheduled between Saturday and Sunday, Friday is the day of the track walk, the walk on the track for riders and engineers to take notes on the track. However, the day is mainly dedicated to conferences, interviews and in general to press activities, which then flow into the social events organized in the evening. The famous “glamour” that surrounds races like Monte Carlo and the world of motorsport in general is not an end in itself. In fact, in addition to being a sporting event and technological training ground, racing is a media communication tool, a fundamental aspect for justifying a commitment to any championship. Maintaining relations with the press, sponsors and illustrious guests has always been and will continue to be a priority for any brand involved in Formula E and across motorsport.

Race day

The actual race day begins even before dawn, especially for E-Prixes such as the one in Monaco in which free practice, qualifying and the race are all held over Saturday. In Monte Carlo Jean-Eric Vergne is already in the DS box together with the engineers at 5.30 in the morning, to then get on track at 7.30 for the first free practice session. Contrary to other championships, the technical regulations of Formula E do not allow the use of live telemetry. Therefore, as soon as the cars return to the pits, the team downloads the data from the ECU to then dissect it on the dozens of monitors available.

As the hours go by, in addition to managing the tight deadlines, those who work on the machine also have to navigate the guests arriving in the garage. However, maximum secrecy around the powertrain, jealously guarded by the lenses of the mobile phones of those who have the privilege of entering the garage, to preserve the secrecy of the projects. Qualifying is approaching and the drivers sit in the cockpit, where even before getting on the track they begin to entertain a constant dialogue with its engineers. The qualifying strategy is reviewed, the number of attempts to be made and any tire changes, while during the launch lap there is intense driver coaching, reviewing all the driving tricks and pitfalls at the various points of the circuit. However, when the driver launches to attack the time, a religious silence is respected over the radio, while the team holds its breath waiting for the response from the stopwatch.

The radio conversations become more and more excited as qualifying draws to a close, with the drivers having to find the right window in the traffic and decide together with the team whether to replace the tires before the second attempt. Upon returning to the pits however, whatever the outcome of qualifying there is no time to exult or let oneself go into despair. You have to download and analyze the data, as well as prepare the car for the race. Every detail counts: even the gaps between the bonnet and the rest of the bodywork are sealed with a special adhesive tape to reduce aerodynamic resistance.

The E-Prix

Two and a half hours after the end of qualifying, the drivers are back in the car to line up on the starting grid, where the real E-Prix gets underway half an hour later. In the pits the team, not having live telemetry, can only communicate the positions of the competition and give strategic directions, such as when to pick up the pace or activate Attack Mode. Eyes attentive, however, also to the television monitors, in order not to miss those few moments in which the international director shows the battery charge of the opponents.

At the end of the race, almost 12 hours after the arrival at the circuit, the day for the DS men is still not over. Just like after qualifying, the cars remain in parc fermé and cannot be touched until the FIA ​​commissioners have completed the technical checks in the dedicated garage. After that, the car and all the equipment in the pits are dismantled, preparing to return to base. However, the work on the E-Prix just disputed can continue for another week, during which you return to the simulator to check the correlation between the simulations on the eve and the data actually collected on the track. Perfecting the representativeness of simulation techniques is essential to effectively predict the effects of future strategies and next software developments. It’s a circle that closes and starts again as the next race approaches, where you start again from a blank sheet of paper on which to tell a new story.